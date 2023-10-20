Rotherham Match Postponed

Friday, 20th Oct 2023 17:02 Town’s live-on-Sky game at Rotherham United this evening has been postponed on the grounds of supporter safety after the River Don burst its banks. A statement from the Millers reads: “Rotherham United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Ipswich Town has been postponed on the grounds of supporter safety following discussions with representatives from the Safety Advisory Group and the EFL which took place shortly after 4:30pm on Friday. “After the River Don – which courses around the perimeter of AESSEAL New York Stadium - burst its banks, urgent discussions between representatives from the Safety Advisory Group/Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, South Yorkshire Police and club safety personnel and the EFL – were held with the conclusion deeming the weather conditions and their subsequent effect on the surrounding area a danger to supporters. “This coupled with continued rainfall resulting in the flood waters rising and Don Street being closed to the public left the authorities with no choice but to postpone the game. “Throughout the day the pitch at AESSEAL New York Stadium has remained playable but with the safety of everyone attending the match at the height of our priorities, the difficult decision to postpone the fixture has been taken. “The decision was relayed to the EFL and our counterparts at Ipswich Town with all parties in agreement that postponing the fixture was the only possible way to ensure the safety of players, staff and supporters. “It goes without saying that we are obviously disappointed for supporters due to attend and those set to watch at home given the game was being broadcast live on Sky Sports.” The heavy rain had caused havoc for Town fans travelling to the game with public transport virtually non-existent. In addition, supporters coaches bound for South Yorkshire were unable to get to Portman Road leaving hundreds of fans who planned to travel back in Suffolk, fortuitously as it ended up given the decision to call the match off. Details regarding a new date for the fixture and refunds will be released in due course. Town are next in action against Bristol City at Ashton Gate next Wednesday evening.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



ArnieM added 17:05 - Oct 20

Hang your heads in shame Rotherham FC. Your ridiculous late decision had meant thousands of Town fans have had a dangerous and needless journey - and many might not now even be able to get home due to the increasing floods.



….. but “ you’re confident your pitch is playable” . You’re a bloody joke, and it’s all about money , as usual 28

eunos added 17:06 - Oct 20

FFS. That's a pretty late decision, loads of fans must be nearly there by now. Poor show. Oh well another few days to recover and train I guess. COYB! 6

cressi added 17:06 - Oct 20

Idiots should have been cancelled at 9am this morning. 17

Gforce added 17:11 - Oct 20

Common sense prevails,although should have the decision much sooner. 2

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 17:18 - Oct 20

It should not have taken a dam to break to realize things were escalating. How many of our fans are now stuck in unsafe conditions? I hope everyone gets home safe and well. 6

Saxonblue74 added 17:18 - Oct 20

Very poorly handled. Obvious to all that the pitch would be unsafe at best but more likely unplayable. Sorry for the fans that have travelled, but to be honest I wouldn't have done so despite the earlier reports from Rorherham. 1

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 17:19 - Oct 20

Banks to burst, not dam. I need more coffee. 0

churchmans added 17:22 - Oct 20

Saxonblue74

Nothing wrong with the pitch 3

churchmans added 17:23 - Oct 20

On a positive Side we should be well rested for Tuesday nights game 2

nowinecrisis added 17:24 - Oct 20

Just arrived here having taken advice all day from Rotherham FC updates. Absolutely ridiculous, one area needs to be blocked off to the public due to the river bank breach its not as though the town is flooded. The pitch is playable.

The safety risk in terms of the river bank was always there, they chose to ignore the risk until it happened, as has been said the decision being late was all about SKY not the travelling fans. 8

PSGBlue added 17:26 - Oct 20

Absolutely ridiculous, the match should have been postponed soon as the station flooded and before the Town fans had left. I am near Grantham, it’s the worst flooding that I have seen here on my 14 years since I moved here. Roads flooded and blocked, neighbours homes flooded out. Perhaps the ref called it off as he floated down Rotherham high street in his car! 2

SWBlue22 added 17:26 - Oct 20

Disgusting they should forfeit the game for this what a joke. 0

Scuzzer added 17:27 - Oct 20

But if Sky were already there why couldn't it go ahead. Make the game free to air....ah...they're money grabbing idiots. 1

Lightningboy added 17:30 - Oct 20

No doubt the re-arranged date will be chosen by those half-wits at Sky. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:30 - Oct 20

Very badly handled whoever is to blame. Travelling fans should be compensated for this very poor treatment. What a shambles! 5

Pessimistic added 17:31 - Oct 20

This is outrageously late to make a decision of this magnitude. In my daily vlog Being Frank On Ipswich Town I had already told people that the game was still on and that Rotherham had assured travelling fans that there was not even a need for a pitch inspection.



It is shameful conduct on the part of the Millers. -1

Linkboy13 added 17:34 - Oct 20

Havn't they got Flood lights? 1

Davidwb20 added 17:35 - Oct 20

Absolutely disgusting way to treat travelling ITFC fans knowing they would still be travelling or would have arrived in Rotherham - Hang your heads in shame RUFC you deserve to relegated! 3

Davidwb20 added 17:36 - Oct 20

To be relegated! 0

Gforce added 17:42 - Oct 20

On a positive note, at least Burns will be fit for the rearranged match.

Possibly Tuanzebe will also be available.

Every cloud and all that. 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:43 - Oct 20

Churchmans, I hear what you're saying but I refuse to believe the pitch would be playable amongst all that flooding. 0

bluelodgeblue added 17:43 - Oct 20

With all due respect to those upset with Rotherham it was the bursting of the local river bank that resulted in the local area being flooded and as a result a dangerous situation! I can understand the frustration but let’s understand the facts? 1

joyousblue added 17:43 - Oct 20

5 hours on a train were hete great im fuming 0

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 17:45 - Oct 20

Why do they call it a difficult decision? Shouldn't the safety of fans be an easy call? Or is the loss of Sky £ the real concern?

2

fifeblue added 17:49 - Oct 20

The match has not been cancelled; it has been postponed.



Given the weather-warning days in advance, the match should have been postponed no later than this morning simply as a cautionary measure. 6

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments