Rotherham Match Postponed
Friday, 20th Oct 2023 17:02
Town’s live-on-Sky game at Rotherham United this evening has been postponed on the grounds of supporter safety after the River Don burst its banks.
A statement from the Millers reads: “Rotherham United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Ipswich Town has been postponed on the grounds of supporter safety following discussions with representatives from the Safety Advisory Group and the EFL which took place shortly after 4:30pm on Friday.
“After the River Don – which courses around the perimeter of AESSEAL New York Stadium - burst its banks, urgent discussions between representatives from the Safety Advisory Group/Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, South Yorkshire Police and club safety personnel and the EFL – were held with the conclusion deeming the weather conditions and their subsequent effect on the surrounding area a danger to supporters.
“This coupled with continued rainfall resulting in the flood waters rising and Don Street being closed to the public left the authorities with no choice but to postpone the game.
“Throughout the day the pitch at AESSEAL New York Stadium has remained playable but with the safety of everyone attending the match at the height of our priorities, the difficult decision to postpone the fixture has been taken.
“The decision was relayed to the EFL and our counterparts at Ipswich Town with all parties in agreement that postponing the fixture was the only possible way to ensure the safety of players, staff and supporters.
“It goes without saying that we are obviously disappointed for supporters due to attend and those set to watch at home given the game was being broadcast live on Sky Sports.”
The heavy rain had caused havoc for Town fans travelling to the game with public transport virtually non-existent.
In addition, supporters coaches bound for South Yorkshire were unable to get to Portman Road leaving hundreds of fans who planned to travel back in Suffolk, fortuitously as it ended up given the decision to call the match off.
Details regarding a new date for the fixture and refunds will be released in due course.
Town are next in action against Bristol City at Ashton Gate next Wednesday evening.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Opposition Preview - Hull City by ad_wilkin
Another of the EFL’s bright young managers visits Portman Road on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior brings a Hull side who are unbeaten in eight following an opening day defeat to Norwich.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]