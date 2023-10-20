Youngster Haddoch Joins Stowmarket on Loan
Friday, 20th Oct 2023 21:14
Academy youngster Ben Haddoch has joined Stowmarket Town on a month’s loan.
Haddoch, who plays in central midfield or as a right-back, joined the Blues from Bury Town following a trial in the summer of 2022.
A regular in the U21s this season, Haddoch looks set to make his Stowmarket debut in tomorrow’s Isthmian League North Division game at Ipswich Wanderers.
Photo: TWTD
