Youngster Haddoch Joins Stowmarket on Loan

Friday, 20th Oct 2023 21:14

Academy youngster Ben Haddoch has joined Stowmarket Town on a month’s loan.

Haddoch, who plays in central midfield or as a right-back, joined the Blues from Bury Town following a trial in the summer of 2022.

A regular in the U21s this season, Haddoch looks set to make his Stowmarket debut in tomorrow’s Isthmian League North Division game at Ipswich Wanderers.





Photo: TWTD