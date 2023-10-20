Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Youngster Haddoch Joins Stowmarket on Loan
Friday, 20th Oct 2023 21:14

Academy youngster Ben Haddoch has joined Stowmarket Town on a month’s loan.

Haddoch, who plays in central midfield or as a right-back, joined the Blues from Bury Town following a trial in the summer of 2022.

A regular in the U21s this season, Haddoch looks set to make his Stowmarket debut in tomorrow’s Isthmian League North Division game at Ipswich Wanderers.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023