Rotherham Boss Apologises to Fans

Friday, 20th Oct 2023 21:45 Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has apologised to fans who travelled for tonight’s postponed live-on-Sky fixture between the Millers and Town. The match was called off at 5pm with the pitch playable but with the River Don having burst its banks making conditions around the ground dangerous for supporters. “It's so disappointing that the game isn't on,” Taylor, who had already arrived at the ground along with his staff and players, told iFollow Rotherham. “We understand that the safety of supporters is paramount. First things first, we've got to apologise to all the fans who've made the journey tonight.” More than 2,000 Town supporters were expected at the New York Stadium, although had the game gone ahead many wouldn’t have made it due to a lack of public transport, official coaches having been unable to reach Portman Road and delays on the roads. 📹 | The Gaffer gives a timeline of events following the late postponement of tonight's game against Ipswich Town. 👇



You can catch the full interview on iFollow Millers. 🎧#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud — Rotherham United FC (@RotherhamUnited) October 20, 2023

Photo: Sipa USA



TresBonne added 21:54 - Oct 20

Go away. I wanted minimum 5 concourse beers and a 0-3 win not an apology 2

Suffolkboy added 22:05 - Oct 20

Explain why oh why no intelligent foresight was used !! Rotherham neighbourhoods already under water and more rain forecast .along with increasing flows down the adjacent river .

BUT it seems anything can and is sacrificed for TV —- never mind the fans etc etc .

Come on EFL Wakey ,Wakey ! Let’s get sensible !

COYB 1

dyersdream added 23:05 - Oct 20

Not good enough 0

