Rotherham Boss Apologises to Fans
Friday, 20th Oct 2023 21:45
Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has apologised to fans who travelled for tonight’s postponed live-on-Sky fixture between the Millers and Town.
The match was called off at 5pm with the pitch playable but with the River Don having burst its banks making conditions around the ground dangerous for supporters.
“It's so disappointing that the game isn't on,” Taylor, who had already arrived at the ground along with his staff and players, told iFollow Rotherham.
“We understand that the safety of supporters is paramount. First things first, we've got to apologise to all the fans who've made the journey tonight.”
More than 2,000 Town supporters were expected at the New York Stadium, although had the game gone ahead many wouldn’t have made it due to a lack of public transport, official coaches having been unable to reach Portman Road and delays on the roads.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Opposition Preview - Hull City by ad_wilkin
Another of the EFL’s bright young managers visits Portman Road on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior brings a Hull side who are unbeaten in eight following an opening day defeat to Norwich.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]