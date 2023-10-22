Tractor Girls Aiming to Return to Winning Ways at Chatham

Sunday, 22nd Oct 2023 09:37

Ipswich Town Women are in action away against Chatham Town at the the Bauvill Stadium this afternoon (KO 2.30pm).

The Tractor Girls will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost 2-1 at Oxford a fortnight ago.

“We’ve worked hard in training, we’ve looked to put the mistakes we made right,” midfielder Lucy O’Brien said. “We’ve been really positive and we’re looking to bounce back now.”

Reflecting on facing Chatham, who are second-bottom of FAWNL Southern Premier Division having changed their name from Gillingham in the summer, O’Brien said: “We know it will be difficult. They’re a good team, they’ll battle hard. I don’t recall playing them last year, I think I might have been injured.

“It’ll be a tough game, a physical battle, but we’ll look to prepare well and we’ll go into it strong.

“Every team in this league can give us a good battle, we know from last year, we know from this year even that we can’t take anyone lightly.

“We’ll be ready to go there all guns blazing and we’ll hopefully take the three points.”





