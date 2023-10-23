Werhun, Cox and Nash at Supporters Club AGM Tonight
Monday, 23rd Oct 2023 09:30
Chief operating officer Luke Werhun, director of venue Stuart Cox and director of media and communications Marcus Nash will be the guests at the Official Supporters Club’s AGM in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite this evening.
Cox replaces chief financial officer Tom Ball, who was initially set to take part in the event.
The meeting kicks-off with the AGM’s brief official business before the three club representatives will take questions from the floor.
All Town season ticket holders and Super Blues members are welcome to this free event with doors opening at 6.15pm, the bar from 6.30pm (no cash) with the meeting getting under way at 7pm.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]