Werhun, Cox and Nash at Supporters Club AGM Tonight

Chief operating officer Luke Werhun, director of venue Stuart Cox and director of media and communications Marcus Nash will be the guests at the Official Supporters Club’s AGM in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite this evening.

Cox replaces chief financial officer Tom Ball, who was initially set to take part in the event.

The meeting kicks-off with the AGM’s brief official business before the three club representatives will take questions from the floor.

All Town season ticket holders and Super Blues members are welcome to this free event with doors opening at 6.15pm, the bar from 6.30pm (no cash) with the meeting getting under way at 7pm.





Photo: Action Images