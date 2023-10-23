Fan Raising Funds For Terminally Ill Friend to Watch Town Game From Executive Box

Monday, 23rd Oct 2023 10:25

Town fan Steve Kirby is raising funds so his best friend Gary Battle, who has a stage four terminal brain tumour, can watch a game from an executive box.

Steve, who last year donated a £26,000 competition prize to the Ipswich Town Foundation, told TWTD: “Gary has a bucket list, all Ipswich Town-related, and I'm trying to make some of it happen.

“I arranged for him to go to the training ground, which he loved, but the thing he wants more than anything is to spend a game in a hospitality box surrounded by his friends and family. It would give him such a happy memory for the hard days ahead.

“These things don't come cheap, so I'm attempting to raise some money via crowdfunding.”

Alternatively, if you have a box or know someone who has one who might able to help, email Steve via Steve_kirby1971@yahoo.com.

Steve has set up a GoFundMe page here.





Photo: Action Images