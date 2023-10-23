U21s in Action at QPR

Monday, 23rd Oct 2023 10:45

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against QPR at Loftus Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues are in good form, having won four of their last five, including last Tuesday’s 4-1 success over Watford at Playford Road.

John McGreal and David Wright’s team are now fifth in PDL2 South with today’s opponents second with four more points.

Meanwhile, the U18s’ PDL Cup match at Luton on Saturday was postponed due to the heavy rain.

A Town U17s side is facing the Hatters in the U17s PDL Cup at Playford Road on Tuesday afternoon (KO 2pm).





Photo: Action Images