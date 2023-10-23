New Rotherham Date Set

Monday, 23rd Oct 2023 14:17

Friday’s postponed game at Rotherham United will now be played on Tuesday 7th November (KO 8pm).

As would have been the case on Friday, the match will be shown live by Sky Sports, meaning the fixture will not be available on TownTV in the UK and some overseas territories.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rearranged match. Those unable to make it to the New York Stadium can request a refund by emailing mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.

Friday’s match was called off at 5pm, three hours before the scheduled start, after the River Don burst its banks.









Photo: Action Images