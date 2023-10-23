Tractor Girls Drawn at Northampton in FA Cup
Monday, 23rd Oct 2023 14:32
Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away against Northampton Town in round one of the Women’s FA Cup with the tie to be played on Sunday 12th November.
The Cobblers currently sit seventh in FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, a tier below the Blues.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]