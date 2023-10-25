Jackson Starts For Town at Bristol City

Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 18:59 Kayden Jackson replaces the injured Wes Burns wide on the right in an otherwise unchanged Town team facing Bristol City at Ashton Gate this evening. Burns suffered a shoulder problem when away with Wales, while Freddie Ladapo also misses out having picked up an achilles injury in training. Janoi Donacien and Cameron Humphreys are on the bench. For Bristol City, Irish international Jason Knight, who was interesting the Blues in the summer prior to the signing of Jack Taylor, replaces defender Haydon Roberts as they switch back to 4-3-3. Bristol City: O’Leary, Pring, James, King, Knight, Weimann (c), Conway, Dickie, Sykes, Bell, Gardner-Hickman. Subs: Bajic, Cornick, Mehmeti, Roberts, Knight-Lebel, Yeboah, Nelson, James, Idehen. Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Jackson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Donacien, Ball, Humphreys, Taylor, Hutchinson, Harness, Scarlett. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).



Photo: Matchday Images



Blueray added 19:03 - Oct 25

Errrr..... -3

Saxonblue74 added 19:16 - Oct 25

Every squad member in form at present, including Jackson. Deserves his start. That said, hoping to see Hutchinson at some point, great to watch! 3

ArnieM added 19:21 - Oct 25

And how long is Burns out for, any news on that yet? 0

MK1 added 19:37 - Oct 25

His pace will frighten them. Hutch to come on once Jackson has knackered them out. 0

Linkboy13 added 20:34 - Oct 25

Pretty obvious Jackson would replace Burns Hutchinson is still developing physically but has great potential and will eventually play in the Premier league let's hope it's with us. 1

Pilgrimblue added 12:56 - Oct 27

Maybe but for me Jackson doesn't try to beat his marker and ends up just passing back to nearest Town player. His crosses are ok but usually too hard whereas Burns delivery is much more measured. Apart from Hutch its a pity there's not any in U21 that could step up! 0

