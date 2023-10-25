Town Reveal White and Black Third Kit
Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 21:01
Town have revealed their new third strip, which is white and black and based on the away pinstripe kit worn in the 1981/82 campaign, in which the Blues finished second in the old First Division, and also featuring that era’s badge.
Town have taken inspiration from that strip, which was worn until 1984, to celebrate the 145th anniversary of the club’s formation earlier in the month with the number 145 included below the neckline.
The white shirt, which was revealed on TownTV at half-time during this evening’s game at Bristol City, is paired with black shorts and white socks.
The kit, which the Blues planned to unveil prior to kick-off ahead of Friday’s postponed game at Rotherham, is available to buy now from Planet Blue.
