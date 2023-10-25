Town Reveal White and Black Third Kit

Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 21:01

Town have revealed their new third strip, which is white and black and based on the away pinstripe kit worn in the 1981/82 campaign, in which the Blues finished second in the old First Division, and also featuring that era’s badge.

Town have taken inspiration from that strip, which was worn until 1984, to celebrate the 145th anniversary of the club’s formation earlier in the month with the number 145 included below the neckline.

The white shirt, which was revealed on TownTV at half-time during this evening’s game at Bristol City, is paired with black shorts and white socks.

The kit, which the Blues planned to unveil prior to kick-off ahead of Friday’s postponed game at Rotherham, is available to buy now from Planet Blue.









Bluedocker added 21:07 - Oct 25

Nice to see the real badge back again

Westy added 21:08 - Oct 25

I like this. Looks quite slick. Think this will be popular.

timkatieadamitfc added 21:56 - Oct 25

Great shirt,will hopefully pick one up Saturday.

RobsonWark added 22:04 - Oct 25

LOVE the new white shirt. Brings back GREAT memories of the 1981 UEFA Cup winning team :)

5

MK1 added 22:08 - Oct 25

I'll be getting one of them. Nice.

Churchman added 22:10 - Oct 25

Love it. Happy memories of 80/81. Looks really smart and love the old badge.

RobsonWark added 22:20 - Oct 25

I'm not a fan of the home shirt this season. I bought the orange away shirt and I'll buy this new white 3rd shirt :)

itfckenty added 22:34 - Oct 25

Loving the badge. 100% in the bag.

Powrigan added 23:08 - Oct 25

Nice throwback to the early 80s

warwickblue added 23:09 - Oct 25

The badge! Happy memories. Would love to see it on all Town shirts again!

DifferentGravy added 23:32 - Oct 25

Awesome shirt. Love it. But £55!?! I wont be buying it for that price

Flight_of_Shefki added 05:51 - Oct 26

Another gorgeous offering. Love the vintage badge.

keighleyblue added 08:35 - Oct 26

waiting for next season's yellow/blue third kit...

Help added 09:30 - Oct 26

Hate to say it but this is fast fashion at its worst. 3 kits every year. £50+ each. Sorry but for some of us we just cannot afford it. So I will wear last year's home shirt. As £50 is either fuel or food.

Linkboy13 added 09:46 - Oct 26

Luv the white shirt looks classy far better than the garish orange strip.

Cheshire_Blue added 14:04 - Oct 26

Why do we need a third strip ? When is it going to be needed because both blue and orange clash with the opposition ?

Just another way to fleece supporters and make money.