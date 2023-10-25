Bristol City 0-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 21:50 Nathan Broadhead’s first-half goal saw second-placed Town to a 1-0 victory at Bristol City, their fifth away win in six in the Championship this season. Broadhead smashed in the only goal from George Hirst’s lay-off in the 16th minute as the Blues won at Ashton Gate for the first time since the opening day of the 2011/12 season. Kayden Jackson replaced the injured Wes Burns wide on the right in a Town team otherwise unchanged from the one which beat Preston 4-2 prior to the international break. Former Robins youngster Burns suffered a shoulder problem when away with Wales, while Freddie Ladapo also missed out having picked up an achilles injury in training. Janoi Donacien and Cameron Humphreys were on the bench. For Bristol City, Irish international Jason Knight, who was interesting the Blues in the summer prior to the signing of Jack Taylor, replaced defender Haydon Roberts as they switched back to 4-3-3. There was a change of referee with Josh Smith, who was previously in charge of the Stoke and Southampton matches, taking over from Tom Nield, who was originally slated for the fixture. Following a minute’s applause in tribute to England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who died at the weekend, the home side began on the front foot, Sam Bell hitting an early shot through to Vaclav Hladky in the Town goal. The Blues, who in the opening couple of minutes weren’t given any time on the ball by the home side, began to get into their stride with Conor Chaplin cleverly playing in Jackson on the right but the wideman’s cross was cut out, as was a later ball in from a similar area. On 10, Tommy Conway will feel he ought to have put his side in front when he headed a Mark Sykes cross from the right goalwards, however, his effort was too close to Hladky, who saved. But Town were starting to take control and a minute later, Chaplin struck a shot which Robins keeper Max O’Leary saved down to his right. O’Leary was in action again in the 12th minute, palming Massimo Luongo’s curling effort towards his right away for a corner with the ball looking destined for the net. From the flag-kick, the Blues again threatened, Broadhead, twice, and Chaplin seeing opportunities blocked as the home side struggled to clear their lines. On 14, Jackson was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Cameron Pring before the increasingly dominant Blues created another double chance. First, George Hirst turned a ball in from the left against a defender, then Broadhead’s follow-up was similarly blocked. But the almost 3,000 Blues fans in the Atyeo Stand at the other end didn’t have too much longer to wait for a goal. In the 16th minute, Luongo played the ball inside from the left to Hirst, who laid it off to Broadhead. The Wales international brought it forward a couple of paces unchallenged before smashing a shot under O’Leary, who will have been disappointed to get down so slowly, and into the corner of the net. Broadhead knee-slid into the corner to celebrate his sixth Town goal of the season, his fourth goal in five games for club and country. Having gone in front, the Blues saw most of the ball but without creating a chance to add to their lead.

And on 28 Bristol City went close to levelling when Taylor Gardner-Hickman brought the ball a long way forward on the left, cut inside and struck a shot which Hladky helped over the bar. From the corner, the Blues made heavy weather of getting it clear after Matty James smashing a volley against a Town defender after the flag-kick had been headed out to him on the edge of the box. In the 33rd minute, Leif Davis cut in from the left and rather scuffed a right-footed effort against a defender with the Blues largely still in charge, although allowing Bristol City one or two dangerous counter-attacks. Three minutes later, after Luke Woolfenden had stood motionless on the ball unchallenged just outside the area for a lengthy spell with the early Robins pressing having disappeared, Chaplin played another clever pass for Jackson to chase down the right, but the former Accrington man was unable to get any power on his cross. Town continued to look the more likely scorers of the game’s second goal and in the 40th minute Hirst worked his way round the outside of his man on the right of the box but his shot from a tight angle was pawed wide by O’Leary. The Blues subsequently tried to tee-up Broadhead and then Luongo but the ball wouldn’t fall kindly and the danger was eventually cleared. Skipper Sam Morsy became the second Town player to be booked in the 42nd minute for a foul on Bell just outside the area, much to the annoyance of the Blues players and fans with Pring having earlier avoided a caution for two fouls on Jackson within a minute, the second a cynical trip as the Blues broke forward. The Egyptian international went within a whisker of doubling his side’s lead in the final scheduled minute of the half. Chaplin swept the ball wide to Davis, the former Leeds man’s cross was cleared to Morsy 30 yards out from where he struck a brilliant shot which left O’Leary standing but hit the outside of the post. In injury time, seconds before the whistle, Davis curled a 20-yard free-kick, awarded for a foul on Hirst, off the top of the wall and over. The Town fans were those cheering at the whistle with the Blues fully deserving their lead, despite starting slowly. Perhaps there were some cobwebs to blow away after 18 days without a match, while the home side started determinedly. However, Town quickly got on top and Broadhead’s excellent goal had been coming in the spell before he scored it. The Blues had chances to double their lead after that but with the Robins having threatened on one or two occasions on the counter-attack. Town were first to threaten after the restart, Davis holding off his man on the left before hitting a shot which O’Leary saved. On 49, Cameron Burgess played a long ball over the top for Hirst to chase, keeper O’Leary colliding with the Town striker and a defender as he sought to deal with it on the edge of the area. The loose ball fell to Chaplin, but his looping effort flew over the open goal. Hirst required treatment after the clash but was able to continue. Four minutes later, Luongo played a brilliant pass for Chaplin to deftly take down, but the forward was forced wide and his pass inside to Broadhead was cut out. Town continued to look for openings but with the home side seeing more of the ball than in the first half. Hirst shot wide on 61 before the Robins were awarded a free-kick just outside the area for a foul by Morsy on Knight. Conway shot low and hard past the Town wall but Hladky pouched the ball confidently as a number of attackers looked for a rebound. In the 65th minute, Broadhead slid in at the far post as a cross from the right fizzed along the turf from the right but the Welshman was just unable to reach it. Bristol City made their first change in the 66th minute, Roberts replacing Andy King, who had suffered a knock. Three minutes later, after Davis had been booked for a foul on Sykes, they made two more changes, Harry Cornick and Ephraim Yeboah replacing skipper Andreas Weimann and Bell. On 70, Town made their first substitutions, Marcus Harness and Omari Hutchinson coming on for Broadhead and Jackson. Six minutes after the changes, the Robins came as close as it’s possible to scoring without actually doing so. After a dangerous Cornick cross from the right had been cut out, Davis was caught in possession in the Town area by the home side’s sub. Cornick’s shot beat Hladky to his right, struck the post, hit the keeper’s back and rolled slowly along the line before being cleared by Brandon Williams. It was a huge let-off for the Blues, who moments later swapped Hirst and Chaplin for Dane Scarlett and Taylor. Town continued to look shakier at the back with the ball given away again somewhat nervously in the final third as the game approached its last 10 minutes, but fortunately Yeboah’s shot was blocked. The Blues were finding themselves under pressure for the first time in the game with the Robins winning three corners in a row as the game reached the 83rd-minute mark, the first needlessly conceded by Williams when the ball was already on its way out for a goal-kick. On 86, Town swapped Luongo for Dominic Ball, while the home side switched Roberts for Joseph James. After the frantic spell in which City had been on top, the Blues began to restore their earlier control as the game went into six minutes of time added on. Deep in injury time, Rob Dickie flicked a header wide from a cross from the right after a long throw had been returned by Hladky’s punch but Town largely saw out the final minutes comfortably to claim their fifth away win of the season and their first at Ashton Gate since a 3-0 win on the opening day in August 2011. Town have also stretched their club record unbeaten away league run to 15 games. Despite being given a tougher game in the second half by the Robins, who will wonder how they didn’t score via Cornick’s along-the-line shot, overall Town deserved the three points having created more than enough to have made their lead more secure by that stage and having controlled most of the match. The win sees the Blues close the gap to leaders Leicester to five points and nine points ahead of Leeds in third with a game in hand on the Foxes and the Whites. Town are next in action at home to Plymouth, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 this evening, on Saturday. Bristol City: O’Leary, Pring, M James, King (Roberts 66 (J James 85)), Knight, Weimann (c) (Cornick 69), Conway, Dickie, Sykes, Bell (Yeboah 69), Gardner-Hickman. Unused: Bajic, Mehmeti, Knight-Lebel, Nelson, James, Idehen. Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo (Ball 85), Jackson (Hutchinson 70), Chaplin, Broadhead (Harness 70), Hirst. Unused: Walton, Clarke, Donacien, Humphreys, Taylor, Scarlett. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough). Att: 22,783 Town: 2,994).

EssexTractor added 21:54 - Oct 25

Excellent controlled first half

Lost that control in last 15 minutes , but yes really good sides can win this way .and we are … 13

RobsonWark added 21:56 - Oct 25

Jackson. Why? We have Omari who should be staring ahead of him. -1

RobsonWark added 21:57 - Oct 25

*starting

-1

Gforce added 22:00 - Oct 25

Yet another fantastic win,all in all well deserved.

Nine points clear of third,eleven clear of seventh and fourteen clear of the scum....unbelievable!!

Another 3 points Saturday please, just to be greedy. 9

WalkRules added 22:00 - Oct 25

Ipswich win. Leeds lose. Preston draw.

What's not to smile about. 14

fistpumpfury added 22:01 - Oct 25

First 30 minutes total control. Next 30 minutes shared control. Last 30 minutes, which team has just had two weeks holiday? We were really lucky not to to drop points here. Sloppy, poor control, looked tired. I’m aghast. McKenna will tear them a new one tomorrow and hopefully we’ll learn. Not impressed with tonight. However, Uppa Towen

0

Gazelle added 22:04 - Oct 25

Did anyone watch on the Sky red button, I couldn’t get it on my box 0

SpiritOfJohn added 22:04 - Oct 25

Another fantastic night for Town, especially coupled with results elsewhere. Never mind Leicester we have a nine point buffer between us and third place with a game in hand. Dreamland after so many years in the doldrums. 17

Bert added 22:04 - Oct 25

A bit rusty and some sloppy passing but another win away and results going for us. A bit of a bogey team out of the way so reasons to be happy. 8

ThaiBlue added 22:06 - Oct 25

Good win got to get omar on in front of jackson please.hladky really good hands for the bristol city free kick.safe journey home all. 6

MK1 added 22:06 - Oct 25

We are just brilliant. Loving it. 2

Broadbent23 added 22:09 - Oct 25

We have a team with no fear. Nothing phases us, BW cleared our goalline, Bristol kept on pushing and we controlled everything. We were a bit rusty with our efforts on goal, this is only a starter prior to Saturday. We march on with three points gained. The confidence is now in grained. Well done lads. Good team performance. 6

dirtydingusmagee added 22:09 - Oct 25

well done lads, not a brilliant performance but good enough to secure the points, Fantastic start to our return to the Championship . HAPPY DAYS ,COYB 10

Paddy39 added 22:10 - Oct 25

Let’s learn from the 2nd half. Could have lost points. Well done a hard earned victory. 9 points clear of Leeds with a game in hand. 7

oldtimer3 added 22:12 - Oct 25

Wow now a 9 point gap, and A game in hand over the third place Leeds. This team is well dare I say heading for the premier league.Super blues. 3

barrystedmunds added 22:12 - Oct 25

Hats off to the 3000 supporters in Brizzle on a Wednesday night! Awesome, not a bad result either!!! 15

TimmyH added 22:15 - Oct 25

We sure like a 1-0 away win!...which we just about deserved. Personally found the game a tad frustrating, after going 1-0 up had chances and half chances but the ball would not drop favourably or could not finish. 2nd half other than the first 10 minutes felt we played fairly poorly and couldn't put our foot on the ball and kept giving it away in part down to the subs who didn't add much. Hladky/Chaplin my Motm.



Shows just how much we have moved on under McKenna when we finish games not that well but hold firm and still win and remain unbeaten in 14 away games!...so well done all, really surprising start although 12 games old and 31 points to the good!! 10

Suffolkboy added 22:18 - Oct 25

Very much sounds as if we managed some positive attacking football ,but without (again) putting away the goals . Still some work needed !

The same story appears to be an apt description of the defensive occasional frailties !

Little doubt KM will remark on these areas but as always remain upbeat about what was good and the result in an excellent upward journey .

COYB 3

Bluebacker added 22:18 - Oct 25

A very important win to start off this block of games between international breaks, especially considering how long it had been since our last match and it was unsurprising that we were team under pressure at the end. Our defending was excellent though and a clean sheet under those circumstances, away from home on a Wednesday night having not played in 18 days, is particularly pleasing. 5

Orraman added 22:20 - Oct 25

More heart stopping moments, especially that long,slow roll of the ball along our goal line but once again another great result with the squad showing great resilience against a strong display from Bristol.

All in all a good set of results this midweek 3

TimmyH added 22:20 - Oct 25

On Jackson - can't pass for toffee! (I know I'll get marked down) did the same thing when he started against Plymouth away last season, puts the effort in but when we break straight to the opponents on a cross practically every time. Far more effective as a sub. 4

d77sgw added 22:22 - Oct 25

Broadhead, Chaplin so important to us. Burgess and Wolfie awesome at the back. Jackson put a real shift in. Subs were mixed - Omari dangerous as usual, but we lost a bit of shape. Scarlett is yet to impress - very poor when he came on. 1

Gforce added 22:25 - Oct 25

I'm up in North Norfolk this week on holiday,chatting to a few up here,they are not a happy bunch.Most of them want Wagner out already, absolutely hilarious.

Isn't it great to see the tables turn at long last.

Hopefully fingers crossed, all the way to May. 6

oldblue added 22:29 - Oct 25

I think Omari is an excellent and talented footballer..great attitude too..but you have to keep your perspective when it comes to team selection..we are away from home and Jackson gives us solidity in that position ...he softened them up for Omari to come on.. Omari will get his chance ...but you can't select teams on a whim...you have to think it through .Luke KMK did !!! 11

RobsonWark added 22:29 - Oct 25

Timmy I agree totally with your views on Jackson. The guy is clueless. He never looks up when he crosses. He has a touch of an elephant. He has no pace - it's all a myth. I'd rather believe that the World is flat than Jackson has pace. -19

