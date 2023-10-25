McKenna: Specialist Hopeful Burns Won't Need Surgery

Wednesday, 25th Oct 2023 22:51 Town boss Kieran McKenna says winger Wes Burns's specialist is hopeful the 28-year-old won't need surgery on the shoulder he injured while on international duty with Wales. Burns fell awkwardly during the Welsh friendly against Gibraltar at the Cardiff City Stadium and there had been fears that the knock could keep him out for months if he required an operation. However, McKenna says the club has received good news and Burns could be back next month. “Wes had a good report from the specialist,” he said. “The specialist is really hopeful that he won’t need a surgery, so if that’s the case it will be a different sort of rehabilitation and we’ll have him back in and around the international break, which would be a pretty good outcome from where we were." Striker Freddie Ladapo missed out tonight due to an achilles injury but he could return for Saturday's game against his old club Plymouth. “And Freddie’s progressing well,” McKenna added. “Wasn’t ready for tonight, we’ll see how he is over the next few days.”

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MaySixth added 22:56 - Oct 25

Great news on both. 7

Broadbent23 added 23:06 - Oct 25

Best news this week on Wes. We are a well oiled unit and much improved from our injury past history. Well done our Physios. 4

PortmanTerrorist added 00:09 - Oct 26

Great news on both. And for Saturday will be good to have Freddie back as scarlet has not really made the impact I thought and hoped he would....still time but for now we definitely need Freddie! 3

50yearsablue added 08:01 - Oct 26

We definitely miss Wes. Jackson has done well as impact sub but his crossing at Bristol was woeful and didn't create a single chance. We also need Freddie back as Scarlett is off the pace at the moment as had little game time 4

MK1 added 09:07 - Oct 26

I think we need Freddie more than Wes at the moment. Hutchinson/Jackson combo can cover for Wes, but we need Freddie for sure this season. He is going to play a major role if we are to go up. Brilliant news going forward. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments