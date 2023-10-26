Hladky: We're Enjoying This and We Just Want to Carry On
Thursday, 26th Oct 2023 09:11 by Kallum Brisset
Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky insists the Blues will continue to take each game as it comes, despite continuing their record-breaking start to the season with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
The Blues, who earned their first away win against the Robins since 2011, have now won 10 of their opening 12 matches – the most by a newly-promoted side in Football League history.
Nathan Broadhead’s sixth goal of the season proved decisive to set Town on their way to yet another victory, extending their club record 15 league matches unbeaten away from home in the process.
While it was far from vintage, Hladky acknowledged the importance of the three points and grinding out results on the road where Town have won four of their six games 1-0, a stark contrast to some of the goal-fests seen at Portman Road.
“One of the hardest away from home,” he said. “If you come away and win it then you can be very happy with yourself.
“The most important thing is to keep the clean sheet, and then we’ve got the quality to score in every game. We spoke before the game about having to keep the clean sheet to give us a great platform to go and win the game.
“Sometimes everyone has to dig in and that’s part of our job defensively. Sometimes it’s not just me, it’s the whole defence. I think we did that well today.
“I enjoy it as it’s obviously a clean sheet, not just for me but for the whole team. We’re enjoying this, especially away from home as you can’t expect to score three or four goals. It’s brilliant.”
No second-tier goalkeeper has more clean sheets this season than Hladky’s six, all while in his debut season at Championship level. Brandon Williams can be thanked for helping keep his latest one intact with a goal-line clearance to deny Harry Cornick an equaliser after the ball cannoned off both the post and Hladky’s back.
“He’s been brilliant,” Hladky said of the Manchester United loanee. “He shows the quality and the confidence, and he’s got a different variety of football in how he sees the game. That gives us something a bit different.”
Town have now opened a remarkable nine-point buffer on third-placed Leeds United, and also hold a game in hand on the Whites.
“I don’t look at the table,” Hladky said. “Listen, we know we keep winning so that means we’re somewhere up [towards the top] We’re enjoying this and we just want to carry on.”
Hladky also pointed out the impact of Kieran McKenna’s substitutes, highlighting the collective effort as a squad it takes to get to the levels they are at.
The Czech custodian said: “It’s a great advantage for us. We’ve got a squad of 25 players and whoever you pick always brings a massive impact which gives us a huge opportunity to be strong in the last 25 minutes.
“That’s credit to the lads that we’ve all prepared well and always looking for the chance.”
Town’s shot-stopper was full of praise for the travelling supporters, with 2,994 of the Blue Army making the midweek trip to the West Country.
He said: “It’s brilliant support and it’s huge credit to them. They were loud, they were brilliant and we all enjoyed it together.”
Attention quickly turns to Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, a game that Hladky says the squad will continue to work hard for over the coming days.
“Another one,” the 32-year-old said. “It’s not just a phrase ‘we’re going game by game’, we just want to win again. That’s the simple message and we’ll prepare ourselves for the next one.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]