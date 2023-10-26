Hladky: We're Enjoying This and We Just Want to Carry On

Thursday, 26th Oct 2023 09:11 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky insists the Blues will continue to take each game as it comes, despite continuing their record-breaking start to the season with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate. The Blues, who earned their first away win against the Robins since 2011, have now won 10 of their opening 12 matches – the most by a newly-promoted side in Football League history. Nathan Broadhead’s sixth goal of the season proved decisive to set Town on their way to yet another victory, extending their club record 15 league matches unbeaten away from home in the process. While it was far from vintage, Hladky acknowledged the importance of the three points and grinding out results on the road where Town have won four of their six games 1-0, a stark contrast to some of the goal-fests seen at Portman Road. “One of the hardest away from home,” he said. “If you come away and win it then you can be very happy with yourself. “The most important thing is to keep the clean sheet, and then we’ve got the quality to score in every game. We spoke before the game about having to keep the clean sheet to give us a great platform to go and win the game. “Sometimes everyone has to dig in and that’s part of our job defensively. Sometimes it’s not just me, it’s the whole defence. I think we did that well today. “I enjoy it as it’s obviously a clean sheet, not just for me but for the whole team. We’re enjoying this, especially away from home as you can’t expect to score three or four goals. It’s brilliant.” No second-tier goalkeeper has more clean sheets this season than Hladky’s six, all while in his debut season at Championship level. Brandon Williams can be thanked for helping keep his latest one intact with a goal-line clearance to deny Harry Cornick an equaliser after the ball cannoned off both the post and Hladky’s back. “He’s been brilliant,” Hladky said of the Manchester United loanee. “He shows the quality and the confidence, and he’s got a different variety of football in how he sees the game. That gives us something a bit different.” Town have now opened a remarkable nine-point buffer on third-placed Leeds United, and also hold a game in hand on the Whites. “I don’t look at the table,” Hladky said. “Listen, we know we keep winning so that means we’re somewhere up [towards the top] We’re enjoying this and we just want to carry on.” Hladky also pointed out the impact of Kieran McKenna’s substitutes, highlighting the collective effort as a squad it takes to get to the levels they are at. The Czech custodian said: “It’s a great advantage for us. We’ve got a squad of 25 players and whoever you pick always brings a massive impact which gives us a huge opportunity to be strong in the last 25 minutes. “That’s credit to the lads that we’ve all prepared well and always looking for the chance.” Town’s shot-stopper was full of praise for the travelling supporters, with 2,994 of the Blue Army making the midweek trip to the West Country. He said: “It’s brilliant support and it’s huge credit to them. They were loud, they were brilliant and we all enjoyed it together.” Attention quickly turns to Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, a game that Hladky says the squad will continue to work hard for over the coming days. “Another one,” the 32-year-old said. “It’s not just a phrase ‘we’re going game by game’, we just want to win again. That’s the simple message and we’ll prepare ourselves for the next one.”

Photo: Matchday Images



MK1 added 09:25 - Oct 26

You are proving your worth. Your form is outstanding and long may it continue. We are where we are because of the squad, not any one individual. Absolutely amazing job being done by everybody at the club. 13

WonTheCupin78 added 09:33 - Oct 26

Great season so far by Hladky and the squad 2

Bert added 10:26 - Oct 26

Thank goodness he stayed after a year of warming the bench. He has improved immensely and has an intelligent touch. Mind you, he does test my nerves when he almost encourages the opposition to play football with him ! 5

waveneyblue added 10:29 - Oct 26

I would argue he's been our player of the season. Great saves and his contribution with the ball at his feet is crucial to the way we play. Long may it continue 6

BlueySwede added 10:47 - Oct 26

Bar maybe the game against Leeds, when he looked nervy, Hladky has been excellent. Walton has a job on his hands.. 6

itfcskayman added 11:45 - Oct 26

He’s certainly in the mix for our player of the season so far. It was a difficult decision when Walton came back to fitness but he’s making it a very easy one now. 3

Linkboy13 added 09:21 - Oct 27

I think if Hladky is still playing first team football in January expect interest from other clubs in Walton. On the subject of player of the year so far Hladky is in the frame but for me it's Sam Morsy he's the player we miss the most but tends to get taken for granted with fans it's more about image and their personality. We were awful at Huddersfield without him and since then Huddersfield have taken some hammerings. 0

RIPbobby added 10:09 - Oct 27

Hladky is on 4 yellows, the fifth is the only thing that will take him out of the team right now. The way he is actually part of the footballing 11 is key to our success. No other keeper in the world plays football like him. He is the standard for a modern keeper. 1

