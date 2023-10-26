Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 15 - Keith Deller

Thursday, 26th Oct 2023 21:10

The 15th edition of Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Keith Deller is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

Deller, a lifelong Town fan, former ballboy and 1983 World Darts Champion, joins host Mark Murphy, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham for the show.

As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them.

Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christmas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here, where you can also buy merchandise.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: Life's a Pitch TV