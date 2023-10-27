U18s Host Colchester

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 10:01

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Colchester United at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues are currently seventh in PDL2 South, ahead of the U’s by one place on goal difference.

They will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff in their most recent league match three weeks ago.

Last week’s PDL Cup match at Luton was postponed due to the weather, but an U17s side drew 3-3 with the Hatters in the PDL Floodlit Cup at Playford Road on Tuesday.

Colchester were thrashed 5-1 by Millwall in the PDL League Cup last weekend.









Photo: Blair Ferguson