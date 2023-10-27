Food Bank Collection Ahead of Plymouth Match

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 10:16 Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is holding a community food collection ahead of Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road. Supporters will have the opportunity to donate food items and cash in the FanZone and by the Sir Bobby Robson statue for local Suffolk charity partner, Families in Need (FIND). Fan-led, independent group Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is an arm of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative which was launched in 2015 when Liverpool and Everton followers united to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty. More than 40 English clubs are now represented by Fans Supporting Foodbanks groups, with the collective ultimately aiming to have a group at every club in the UK, and nationally hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of donations have been collected for local causes. The national campaign is run under the premise of Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours - it doesn't have a race or a religion, it doesn't have a creed, it doesn't have a gender. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here.

Photo: TWTD



Sefton_Blue added 13:08 - Oct 27

Well done for orgainising this, just a shame that the UK has come to this. 1

Sefton_Blue added 13:09 - Oct 27

organising!! 0

