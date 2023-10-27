Food Bank Collection Ahead of Plymouth Match
Friday, 27th Oct 2023 10:16
Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is holding a community food collection ahead of Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road.
Supporters will have the opportunity to donate food items and cash in the FanZone and by the Sir Bobby Robson statue for local Suffolk charity partner, Families in Need (FIND).
Fan-led, independent group Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is an arm of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative which was launched in 2015 when Liverpool and Everton followers united to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty.
More than 40 English clubs are now represented by Fans Supporting Foodbanks groups, with the collective ultimately aiming to have a group at every club in the UK, and nationally hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of donations have been collected for local causes.
The national campaign is run under the premise of Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours - it doesn't have a race or a religion, it doesn't have a creed, it doesn't have a gender.
Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]