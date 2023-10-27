McKenna: Ladapo Back in Training and Could Be Involved Against Plymouth
Friday, 27th Oct 2023 14:32
Town boss Kieran McKenna is hopeful that striker Freddie Ladapo will be ready to return to the squad for tomorrow’s home game against his former club Plymouth Argyle but if not should be involved in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Premier League Fulham.
Ladapo suffered an achilles injury in training during the international break and missed Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City.
“Freddie’s doing much better, he trained for the first time for part of the session today,” McKenna said. “So it’s not impossible he’ll have some involvement tomorrow.
“We’re going to have to see how he responds to today and then make a call on that, but he definitely should be OK to be involved against Fulham.”
The Blues boss reiterated that winger Wes Burns shouldn’t need surgery on the shoulder he injured while away with Wales and ought to be back next month.
“Wes, as we said after the game, is in a better place, he said. “Hopefully, no requirement for surgery and he’s out of the sling and he’s starting to do some exercises in the gym.
“As I said, it will be in and around the international break before he can get going again.”
McKenna says everyone came through the game at Ashton Gate fine with no new injury concerns ahead of the Pilgrims’ visit: “Yes, no problems after Wednesday, so we’re in a good place.”
