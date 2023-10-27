McKenna: Ladapo Back in Training and Could Be Involved Against Plymouth

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 14:32 Town boss Kieran McKenna is hopeful that striker Freddie Ladapo will be ready to return to the squad for tomorrow’s home game against his former club Plymouth Argyle but if not should be involved in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Premier League Fulham. Ladapo suffered an achilles injury in training during the international break and missed Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City. “Freddie’s doing much better, he trained for the first time for part of the session today,” McKenna said. “So it’s not impossible he’ll have some involvement tomorrow. “We’re going to have to see how he responds to today and then make a call on that, but he definitely should be OK to be involved against Fulham.” The Blues boss reiterated that winger Wes Burns shouldn’t need surgery on the shoulder he injured while away with Wales and ought to be back next month. “Wes, as we said after the game, is in a better place, he said. “Hopefully, no requirement for surgery and he’s out of the sling and he’s starting to do some exercises in the gym. “As I said, it will be in and around the international break before he can get going again.” McKenna says everyone came through the game at Ashton Gate fine with no new injury concerns ahead of the Pilgrims’ visit: “Yes, no problems after Wednesday, so we’re in a good place.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 15:11 - Oct 27

Very important to have Freddie back in the squad as Kane Scarlet looks off the pace at championship level. Wes Burns is one of McKenna's automatic choices and will be missed but the rest will do him good as he's had a lot of football in the last year. Hutchinson is not as effective starting a game as he is coming off the bench he's still developing physically but has premier league quality. 5

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:08 - Oct 27

Important back-up. Need his return asap. 1

Scuzzer added 17:34 - Oct 27

Brilliant news. We need him. 1

MK1 added 18:10 - Oct 27

He is going to play a very important part if we are to make top 6. We need Freddie more than any of the other subs. We are lacking strength up top, so Freddie and George are much needed. Think this is a position KM will prioritise over the January window. 0

