McKenna: Halfway is a Natural Point to Take Stock
Friday, 27th Oct 2023 15:47
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the league table starts to take on some relevance at the halfway mark, the Blues having made an impressive start to the campaign to sit second in the Championship table, five points behind leaders Leicester and nine in front of third-placed Leeds with a game in hand on the Foxes and the Whites.
McKenna’s men have enjoyed a remarkable opening to the season becoming the first promoted club in any English division to win 10 of their first 12 matches, just one of an ever-growing list of records which are quoted on a seemingly match-by-match basis.
They have maintained last season’s form and how now won 26 of their last 30 matches in all competitions, including the on-penalties Carabao Cup victory over Reading.
McKenna has repeatedly downplayed the Blues’ league position, both this season and last, insisting no targets have been set, but admits that once a campaign reaches the midway point the league is starting to take shape.
“I think realistically, come the halfway point in the season, it's natural,” he said. “I know where we were at the halfway point last season, so I think the halfway point in the season is a natural point to take stock.
“But then, even having said that, there are lots of teams in the history of the Championship who go on to have a storming second half of the season, and there are teams who've been at the top of the Championship who go on to have a very different second half of the season.
“Every manager's probably different, teams will be looking at it in a different way, but my belief, my experience, is that things can change very, very quickly and it's not too wise to look too much past your next performance.
“And if you can manage to do that for 46 games, which is an awful lot harder than it probably sounds, it’s a lot of concentration, if you can manage to do that, concentrate and try and find a performance in each one, then you know you'll be a pretty good team.”
