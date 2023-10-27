McKenna: A Nice Nod to the Past

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 16:13 Town boss Kieran McKenna says it’s “pretty cool” to be placed alongside some Blues legends in the club’s promotion for the new white and black third kit. In a team photo drawing, McKenna is pictured with Sir Bobby Robson alongside players from both their eras with the new kit, which was launched on Wednesday, based on the away strip brought in for the 1981/82 season. “Someone sent me it, it’s a pretty cool image,” McKenna smiled. “Obviously, some absolute legends in the picture and some of us who are just trying to build something here. But early days. “I think it's a nice idea for the jersey and a really well put together kit and a nice nod to the past.” Players from those days are regular visitors to Playford Road with John Wark having popped down recently. “He was in this week with his grandson,” McKenna added. “A really good guy, as all those in the Former Players Association are and have certainly been in all my interactions in my time here. “They've been great, been really supportive and all good people and all still very invested in the club and in the area, and that's great to see.” An iconic shirt. An iconic team.



🤝 Inspired by the legends of '81.#itfc pic.twitter.com/2QMpNwZRep — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) October 26, 2023



Photo: TWTD



north_stand77 added 17:18 - Oct 27

What a brilliant image, not sure who created it but very well done! 1

MK1 added 18:17 - Oct 27

What a fantastic image and right to put KM in there for our recent form. Hopefully he can go on to emulate the great Sir Bobby Robson. 1

BrockleyBlue78 added 20:38 - Oct 27

Love it! 0

