McKenna: A Nice Nod to the Past
Friday, 27th Oct 2023 16:13
Town boss Kieran McKenna says it’s “pretty cool” to be placed alongside some Blues legends in the club’s promotion for the new white and black third kit.
In a team photo drawing, McKenna is pictured with Sir Bobby Robson alongside players from both their eras with the new kit, which was launched on Wednesday, based on the away strip brought in for the 1981/82 season.
“Someone sent me it, it’s a pretty cool image,” McKenna smiled. “Obviously, some absolute legends in the picture and some of us who are just trying to build something here. But early days.
“I think it's a nice idea for the jersey and a really well put together kit and a nice nod to the past.”
Players from those days are regular visitors to Playford Road with John Wark having popped down recently.
“He was in this week with his grandson,” McKenna added. “A really good guy, as all those in the Former Players Association are and have certainly been in all my interactions in my time here.
“They've been great, been really supportive and all good people and all still very invested in the club and in the area, and that's great to see.”
Photo: TWTD
