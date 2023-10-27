U21s Skipper Barbrook Joins Chelmsford On Loan

Friday, 27th Oct 2023 19:32 Town U21s skipper Fin Barbrook has joined National League South Chelmsford City on loan. The 18-year-old midfielder, who is from Southwold, grew up supporting the Blues and joined the academy aged six. He and twin brother Harry signed their first pro deals in March. Manager Robbie Simpson spoke about the signing: “Ipswich contacted us about Fin and gave him a glowing reference as someone who they wanted to get out of their development and also they felt that he was someone that could help us. “He started out as a centre-back and it has only really been recently, the last couple of seasons, that he has also played in midfield. He’s most likely featured more in midfield than he has done at the back but he can certainly play both roles really well. “I’ve spoken recently that we want to look more solid in the middle of the pitch as we’ve been broken on too easily and want a solid base there. “Even though we have one of the best defences in the league, in terms of goals conceded, a lot of that has been down too how well our defending has been in last ditch scenarios. “Whether that be Josh making a great save, a determined recovery run or a last ditch tackle, we have been excellent at that. I’d like to have less of those moments and I feel like shoring ourselves up in the middle of the pitch will do that. “However, it will also help us sustain attacks and bring about goals. The more control that we have in the oppositions half means we can sustaining attacks when the ball gets cleared through having those people on the pitch to pick the ball up and calm the pass to go on another waive of attack there. “We are delighted to bring Fin to the football club, we are really looking forward to seeing what he can do ad hopefully he can be a big help to us both defensively and offensively.”

