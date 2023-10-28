Edmundson and Hutchinson Start Against Argyle

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 14:21

Town boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes for this afternoon’s home game against Plymouth Argyle with George Edmundson and Omari Hutchinson coming into the side, while Axel Tuanzebe is on the bench for the first time.

Edmundson is at centre-half alongside Luke Woolfenden with Cameron Burgess dropping out. Previously, McKenna made a similar tactical switch for the 3-0 victory over Hull City but the presence of Tuanzebe, another central defender on the bench, might suggest the Australian international has picked up a knock.

On-loan Chelsea man Hutchinson lines up wide on the right with Kayden Jackson among the subs.

Plymouth make three changes from their 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek with Ryan Hardie, Mickel Miller and Luke Cundle replacing Jordan Houghton, Joe Edwards and Mustapha Bundu, who all drop to the bench.

Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo.

Plymouth: Cooper, Mumba, Scarr (c), Hardie, Whittaker, Miller, Gibson, Azaz, Randell, Cundle, Kesler-Hayden. Subs: Hazard, Gillesphey, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Butcher, Edwards, Bundu, Warrington, Waine. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).





Photo: Matchday Images