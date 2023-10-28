Ipswich Town 1-1 Plymouth Argyle - Half-Time

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 16:04 Former Norwich full-back Bali Mumba’s own goal in first-half injury time sees the Blues and Plymouth go in level at 1-1 at the break. Town boss Kieran McKenna made two changes with George Edmundson and Omari Hutchinson coming into the side, while Axel Tuanzebe, who signed in September having left Manchester United earlier in the summer, was on the bench for the first time. Edmundson was at centre-half alongside Luke Woolfenden with Cameron Burgess dropping out. Previously, McKenna made a similar tactical switch for the 3-0 victory over Hull City but the presence of Tuanzebe, another central defender on the bench, might suggest the Australian international has picked up a knock. On-loan Chelsea man Hutchinson lined up wide on the right with Kayden Jackson among the subs. Freddie Ladapo, who missed the trip to Bristol City with an achilles injury, was back in the 20-man squad. Plymouth made three changes from their 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek with Ryan Hardie, Mickel Miller and Luke Cundle replacing Jordan Houghton, Joe Edwards and Mustapha Bundu, who all dropped to the bench. Following the toss, the teams changed ends with Town skipper Sam Morsy appearing to have opted to switch with the sun evidently in the eyes of fans in the North Stand. Town should have gone ahead via the game’s first penalty area action in the fourth minute. Conor Chaplin hooked the ball into the path of George Hirst, putting the striker in on goal on the left of the box, however, the former Leicester man’s flick past the advancing Michael Cooper lacked power and the keeper was able to get back and save on the line. It had been a positive start from the Blues but in the seventh minute they found themselves behind, Plymouth scoring with their first attack of the match.

Morgan Whittaker, a player Town were keen to sign during his loan spell with the Pilgrims last season, cut in from the right beyond Edmundson with no one covering inside the centre-half and curled a shot beyond Vaclav Hladky and into the corner of the net to send the away following into raptures. The Blues continued to dominate, Hutchinson winning a corner, but on 12 the visitors threatened again on the break, Hardie finding Whittaker but his early shot was too close to Hladky, who saved comfortably. On 15, another Town corner on the right, the ball fell loose to Chaplin from Adam Randell’s clearing header but the forward’s shot was blocked. Plymouth were forced into a changed in the 19th minute after Hardie suffered what looked to be a hamstring problem. Mustapha Bundu took over in their attack. Whittaker showed his threat again in the 21st minute, again cutting in from the right into space but this time his shot struck Edmundson. Moments later, with the home crowd showing signs of frustration, Mumba, scorer of late equaliser in the corresponding fixture last season, smashed well over from a low ball from the right. Brandon Williams immediately remonstrated with his teammates for allowing the visitors two chances in such quick succession. After Plymouth’s brief spell on top, the Blues began to regain control and started creating opportunities. On 23, Nathan Broadhead flicked a near-post Davis corner towards goal but it was blocked in the crowded six-yard box. Soon after, Hirst was just unable to get the ball under control in the area and it bounced off his shins through to Cooper when in a dangerous position. Within a minute, Hutchinson was sent away on the right by Morsy, tricked his way to the byline and sent over a cross which fell to Chaplin in space but the former Pompey man’s shot was deflected behind. In the 28th minute Miller was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Massimo Luongo on the Blues left. Four minutes later, the Australian midfielder joined him in the book for a foul on Whittaker. On 35, Broadhead flicked another Davis corner, this time from the left, towards goal from the near post but this time the ball looped onto the roof of the net. As the half moved into its final five minutes, the Blues were dominating, prodding and probing but with Plymouth defending resolutely and looking dangerous on the break. And in the 43rd minute, they came very close to extending their lead when Bundu was sent away in the Town half beyond the Blues’ backline. Edmundson slid in as the sub was about to break into the area and appeared to get the merest of touches on the ball as Bundu crashed to the ground. Fortunately for Town, that was how referee Gavin Ward saw it, but the Plymouth fans felt otherwise, although there were few protests on the field. A minute later, Town had a golden opportunity to level when a ball over the top found Broadhead, who deftly took it down. The Wales international feinted a couple of times and worked himself space but eventually allowed too many Pilgrims defenders to get back and his shot was blocked by Lewis Gibson. But Blues supporters didn’t have too much longer to wait for the goal which had been coming all half. Davis sent over a corner from the left, Randell inexplicably stooped to nod back into his own side’s danger area, Luongo back-heeled towards goal and Mumba slid in to divert it past his own keeper to send Portman Road into relieved ecstasy. Town threatened a couple of times more through Hutchinson down the right before referee Ward brought the half to an end. Aside from Whittaker’s excellent goal, a short spell and a couple of counter-attacks, Town had been well in control for most of the half and but for some resolute defending the Blues would have been on terms well before the late own goal and it would have been hugely against the run of play had Argyle gone in in front at the break. The game’s third goal would appear crucial with Town looking likely to go on to win comfortably if they score it but with the Pilgrims making it a difficult half if they were to restore their lead. Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Plymouth: Cooper, Mumba, Scarr (c), Hardie (Bundu 19), Whittaker, Miller, Gibson, Azaz, Randell, Cundle, Kesler-Hayden. Subs: Hazard, Gillesphey, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Butcher, Edwards, Warrington, Waine. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



