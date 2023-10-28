Schumacher Fuming Over "Huge Turning Point"

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 19:00 Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said he was fuming regarding the failure to award a foul against Town defender George Edmundson for a foul on sub Mustapha Bundu just before half-time, moments before the Blues levelled during this afternoon’s 3-2 Town win at Portman Road. “I thought the lads played unbelievably well and I just said to them I am proud of them, the efforts they put in, the way that we stuck to the plan today,” Schumacher said regarding his team’s display.

“We knew coming to Ipswich Town that they have been the best team in the league with Leicester and we knew we were going to have spells where we had to stick together and defend. “But we did that. In the first half we defended really well and counter-attacked with a purpose. “Our goal was outstanding. From an interception, a nice breakaway and Morgan [Whittaker] scores a brilliant goal, so I was really pleased with how the whole of the half was going. “And then I’m obviously fuming over how we didn’t get a free-kick right on the edge of their box at a really pivotal moment in the game because what happened next was Ipswich went down the other end, got a corner and scored from it. “So that was a was a huge turning point that went against us. It was a refereeing decision I still can’t get my head around. “We watched it back at half-time, there’s clear contact on Mustapha and Mustapha said ‘Gaffer, he clipped my ankle’. “I spoke to [referee] Gavin [Ward] and the linesman and they said they couldn’t see it. I think they were the only two people in the ground that couldn’t see it. “James [Linington], the fourth official, was there next to me and said that it looked like a foul, he said it felt like a foul, so in everybody else’s eyes it was a foul. “I’m not wanting to see people get sent off, you could argue it was a red card because Edmundson was the last men, but there were two covering defenders. “It could have been a free-kick or a penalty, I don’t know, I’m not arguing that, but what it definitely was was a foul because what happened as well as Ipswich scoring immediately after it was George Edmundson got booked in the second half and [if he’d been booked for the first-half incident] should have been sent off. “We ended up playing with 10 men because we had an injury [to Bundu, who went off on 84 with all their substitution windows having been used] but the ended up with 11 on the pitch, which was probably a bit fortunate.”

warfarinman69 added 19:07 - Oct 28

For once, I can't argue with an opposing manager. I am in Soth Stand and it was a foul. Possible sending off, but outside of box. We were lucky - about time!!! 3

carsey added 19:09 - Oct 28

My overriding memory of this match aside from Hladkys man of the match performance will be how easily Plymouth players fell over. As for Schumacher - you've seen the Ipswich now F off home COYB 4

Churchman added 19:11 - Oct 28

Schumacher: bore off. The Lino and ref were closer to it than him and the 4th official. It was a close one but that’s the way it goes. They’d had everything from hurling themselves to the ground to taking a throw in 20 yds further up the pitch yet that still wasn’t enough.



Plymouth played the L1 successful style well, have some good players and lost. Get over it.



3

Swoody added 19:11 - Oct 28

Could of would of should of there are tones of these in every game a bit OTT to single out one foul changing the game! 2

SpiritOfJohn added 19:12 - Oct 28

We've missed out on some stonewall penalties already this season but I haven't seen Keiran McKenna throw his toys out of the pram. 4

leftie1972 added 19:25 - Oct 28

Guess that’s football, some you win (us) some you lose (you). It happens to every club, every season. Grow up and get on with it. 2

ntoms97 added 19:27 - Oct 28

Same old Plymouth. Always moaning.



Some of their fans have cheek calling us arrogant after the way they reacted to beating us by 2 points. Pot, Kettle- you know the rest. 0

cooper4england added 19:35 - Oct 28

Think you are being unfair chaps and agree with Wafarin. Actually think we'll measured comments and he isn't screaming for a red. Well played Plymouth but HK was too good for you. Would love is to get Whittaker. Quality. 2

ITFC1977 added 19:36 - Oct 28

If we are stretching things as much as he is then if Edmundson had been booked then he wouldn’t have made the challenge to get booked later, and if Edmundson had been sent off we would have changed formation and Hutchinson would have got a hatrick and if my Nan had balls she’d be my grandad. 1

dyersdream added 19:40 - Oct 28

What about the foul on leif which went unpunished clear booking 0

pennblue added 19:54 - Oct 28

Watch the replay before you gob off 1

Bert added 20:17 - Oct 28

A lot of ifs and buts and although it looked a free kick, we didn’t get the rub of the green either. Plymouth certainly took the game to us and credit to them. Not at our best but we win again. 0

