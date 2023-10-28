Former Blues Boss Hurst Sacked By Grimsby

Saturday, 28th Oct 2023 20:55 Former Town boss Paul Hurst and assistant manager Chris Doig have been sacked by Grimsby. Hurst took charge of the Mariners for his second spell in December 2020 and saw them to promotion from the National League in 2021/22 via the play-offs. He leaves Blundell Park with the Lincolnshire club 21st in League Two having taken 16 points from 14 matches and having lost their last five in all competitions. “It is with sadness and disappointment that we’ve reached this point,” Jason Stockwood, Grimsby’s chair told his club’s official site. “Since May 2021, we’ve had a positive relationship with Paul and Chris. We’re proud of our achievements under their leadership: our promotion from the National League, the historic FA Cup run [reaching the quarter-finals last season, knocking out five teams from higher divisions as they did so], and attaining our highest league position in 17 years. However, it’s time to embark on the next phase of the club’s development. “We’re grateful for their hard work and wish them future success. They are an indelible part of our history and will always be welcome at Blundell Park.” Elsewhere, QPR have sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth following today's 2-1 home defeat by leaders Leicester in which former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell was sent off for two bookable offences in a minute.



Photo: Action Images



