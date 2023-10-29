Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Beat Colchester in 10-Goal Thriller
Sunday, 29th Oct 2023 08:41

Town and Colchester’s U18s played out a remarkable 10-goal thriller at Playford Road on Saturday morning, the young Blues ultimately running out 6-4 victors.

Skipper Tom Taylor, Chuks Uzor-Greey, Rio Morgan (pictured), from the penalty spot, Ashton Boswell and Steven Turner were on target for the Blues in an extraordinary first half which ended 5-4 to Town, the Blues having been 3-0 inside a quarter of an hour.

After the break, there was only one more goal, Henry Curtis sealing the three points for the home side.

U18s: Binns, Nkansa-Dwamena, Chenery, Turner, Curtis, Adebayo, Boswell, Okunowo, Uzor-Greey, Taylor, Morgan. Subs: Fleischer, Towler, Eldred, Mauge, Domi.


Photo: Matchday Images



