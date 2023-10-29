Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 3-2 Plymouth Argyle - Extended Highlights
Sunday, 29th Oct 2023 08:44

Extended highlights of yesterday's 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road.


Cloddyseedbed added 09:10 - Oct 29
Stonewall penalty I thought against Edmundson, but on watching the replay if you look closely Edmundson did get a touch on the ball 1st. No foul, no free kick outside the area. Correct decision I feel. But no one in the ground would have complained had it been given at the time.
bobble added 09:15 - Oct 29
what was morsey fighting over ?
bobble added 09:16 - Oct 29
Cloddyseedbed ...correct, not a penalty....
