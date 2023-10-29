Ipswich Town 3-2 Plymouth Argyle - Extended Highlights

Sunday, 29th Oct 2023 08:44 Extended highlights of yesterday's 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



Cloddyseedbed added 09:10 - Oct 29

Stonewall penalty I thought against Edmundson, but on watching the replay if you look closely Edmundson did get a touch on the ball 1st. No foul, no free kick outside the area. Correct decision I feel. But no one in the ground would have complained had it been given at the time. 0

bobble added 09:15 - Oct 29

what was morsey fighting over ? 0

bobble added 09:16 - Oct 29

Cloddyseedbed ...correct, not a penalty.... 1

