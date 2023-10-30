Former Town Midfielder Adeyemi Elected to PFA Players' Board

Monday, 30th Oct 2023 12:57 Former Town midfielder Tom Adeyemi has been elected to the PFA Players’ Board. The Players’ Board was established in 2021 and comprises of 13 elected representatives, two members from each of the five divisions, the Premier League, Women’s Super League, Championship, League One and League Two, plus three former players. Adeyemi is one of the three ex-players. The 32-year-old, who served as a PFA player delegate while a player, was with the Blues between the summers of 2017 and 2019 but made only four starts and one sub appearance due to a succession of injuries. Adeyemi, who also spent time with Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Norwich City as well as spells on loan at a number of other clubs during his playing days, ended his career after leaving the Blues. Since then, he has worked in strategic consulting and is currently working towards an MBA at the Harvard Business School.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



tempzzzz added 13:16 - Oct 30

was thinking of him the other day and wondered what ever happened to him 1

Radlett_blue added 13:58 - Oct 30

Maybe it wasn't his fault, but Adeyemi was easily Mick's worst ever signing. Only 25 when he joined Town & made just 5 appearances, all in his first season. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:17 - Oct 30

Possibly not helped by what felt like really poor injury management at the club during his time here.



It's a shame we never got to see what he could have done at town 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments