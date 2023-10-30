Former Town Midfielder Adeyemi Elected to PFA Players' Board
Monday, 30th Oct 2023 12:57
Former Town midfielder Tom Adeyemi has been elected to the PFA Players’ Board.
The Players’ Board was established in 2021 and comprises of 13 elected representatives, two members from each of the five divisions, the Premier League, Women’s Super League, Championship, League One and League Two, plus three former players. Adeyemi is one of the three ex-players.
The 32-year-old, who served as a PFA player delegate while a player, was with the Blues between the summers of 2017 and 2019 but made only four starts and one sub appearance due to a succession of injuries.
Adeyemi, who also spent time with Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Norwich City as well as spells on loan at a number of other clubs during his playing days, ended his career after leaving the Blues.
Since then, he has worked in strategic consulting and is currently working towards an MBA at the Harvard Business School.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]