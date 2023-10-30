Ex-Blues Defender Bruce Appointed Macclesfield Boss



Ex-Blues defender Alex Bruce has been appointed the first-team manager of Northern Premier League Macclesfield. It’s the 39-year-old’s first role as a boss, although he has previous coaching experience at West Brom working under his father Steve. Bruce, who played for Town between 2006 and 2010, making 123 starts and four sub appearances, scoring three times, previously played for Macclesfield, the club formed from the ashes of the old Macclesfield Town, in 2021/22 season. The centre-half will be assisted by former Manchester United full-back Phil Bardsley with long-serving ex-Red Devils academy manager Paul McGuinness head coach and Dan Ternent, the son of former Burnley boss Stan, head of recruitment. The Silkmen have strong Old Trafford connections with Robbie Savage, like Bruce a one-time youth player at United, the club’s director of football. “Looking at Alex, Paul, and Phil and with my upbringing, the key values of coming through the system at Manchester United is a fundamental part of why we made these appointments,” Savage told the club’s official website. “The ethos and the morals and the principles which we want to integrate into the football club are vital going forward. Alex with his coaching experience at West Brom dealing with first-team players and his ability to handle a squad. “This is an amazing opportunity for Alex who has got all his badges, assisted by Phil Bardsley who recently finished playing in The Premier League at Burnley. His Premier League experience and willingness to improve players and be a part of the journey. “Dan Ternent has worked at Hull City, Aston Villa, West Brom and was fundamental in bringing the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Andy Robertson and Harry Maguire to Hull. “For Alex to have Paul McGuinness as his head coach provides a blend of youth and experience at Manchester United for over 20 years. For us to acquire the services of Paul McGuinness is a major coup for the football club which inevitably for the benefit of our football club is amazing. “To have the amount of knowledge that Alex, Paul, Phil, and Dan boast, it is a major incentive for any young footballer looking to develop and we are delighted that they are on board at Macclesfield Football Club.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments