U21s Face Colchester at Needham

Tuesday, 31st Oct 2023 10:26

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Colchester United at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening (KO 7pm).

John McGreal and David Wright’s side, currently unbeaten in three matches, is currently fifth in PDL2 South with the U’s ninth.

Entry is free for season ticket holders but otherwise admission costs £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.





Photo: James Ager