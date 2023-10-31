Tuanzebe Set For Town Debut Against Fulham

Tuesday, 31st Oct 2023 14:31 Assistant manager Martyn Pert has confirmed that central defender Axel Tuanzebe will make his Blues debut during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Premier League Fulham at Portman Road. The former Manchester United man joined Town at the start of September and has since spent time building his fitness following a back injury. Tuanzebe and keeper Christian Walton, who recently returned from a plantar fascia tear, are likely starters for the Blues against the Whites, although manager Kieran McKenna is yet to pick his XI. “They’ve been training really well for the last month,” Pert said when asked about the duo. “Axel’s obviously been in since the early part of September. Has trained really well, built that foundation there that he can get some minutes in the game.” Central defender Elkan Baggott suffered a minor back problem while away on international duty with Indonesia but is back in training, while Pert says there are no new injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s match. “He had a back issue with the travel coming back from Indonesia via somewhere else,” he said. “I think it was quite normal in terms of rectifying it, it wasn’t a major issue. He’s been training today. “Everyone’s training quite well. Obviously Wes [Burns] has got the problem with his shoulder but otherwise everyone’s in good shape.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments