Boatswain Nets Twice as U21s Beat 10-Man Colchester

Tuesday, 31st Oct 2023 21:00

Ash Boatswain was on target twice as Town’s U21s beat 10-man Colchester United 2-0 at Needham Market’s Bloomfields.

Boatswain put the Blues in front in the 11th minute, following up from a blocked shot.

The striker added the second just before the break, again rebounding after a Matty Roberts effort had been saved.

The U’s were reduced to 10 men on 63 when Marley Marshall-Miranda was dismissed for a high challenge on Blues skipper Ryan Carr.

John McGreal and David Wright’s side are now unbeaten in their last four matches and have won five of their last seven in Professional Development League Two South.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, H Barbrook, Mazionis, Ayoola, Carr (c), Valentine, Foyo (Uzor-Greey 82), Boatswain, Roberts, Ayinde (Ward 80). Subs: Binns, Jambang, O'Neill.









Photo: Action Images