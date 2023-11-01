Camara Suffers Another Injury Setback
Wednesday, 1st Nov 2023 10:56
On-loan Blues midfielder Panutche Camara was forced off with another injury during Charlton’s 3-2 away victory against Wigan last night.
Camara, 26, who returned to action a fortnight ago after eight games out with a foot knock, lasted 10 minutes before leaving the field, visibly upset.
“It’s a hamstring injury – we don’t know the extent,” manager Michael Appleton told the South London Press. “They tend to happen this time of the year when the temperature drops a little bit and we’re up north.
“I feel for him, because he has worked ever so hard to get himself back fit and in contention.
“I’m really gutted for him. I just hope it’s one of them where it is a two or three-week one and he gets the opportunity to recover quickly.”
Camara, who is with the Addicks until the end of the season, is out of contract with Town at the end of the campaign but with the club having an option for a further year.
The former Plymouth man joined the Blues for £500,000 in the summer of 2022 but made only one start and three substitute appearances last season, scoring one goal.
Elsewhere, former Blues left-back Myles Kenlock has joined Vanarama National League Ebbsfleet United. The 26-year-old made his debut in last night's 5-0 home defeat of Cray Wanderers.
Photo: Matchday Images
