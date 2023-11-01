Camara Suffers Another Injury Setback

Wednesday, 1st Nov 2023 10:56 On-loan Blues midfielder Panutche Camara was forced off with another injury during Charlton’s 3-2 away victory against Wigan last night. Camara, 26, who returned to action a fortnight ago after eight games out with a foot knock, lasted 10 minutes before leaving the field, visibly upset. “It’s a hamstring injury – we don’t know the extent,” manager Michael Appleton told the South London Press. “They tend to happen this time of the year when the temperature drops a little bit and we’re up north. “I feel for him, because he has worked ever so hard to get himself back fit and in contention. “I’m really gutted for him. I just hope it’s one of them where it is a two or three-week one and he gets the opportunity to recover quickly.” Camara, who is with the Addicks until the end of the season, is out of contract with Town at the end of the campaign but with the club having an option for a further year. The former Plymouth man joined the Blues for £500,000 in the summer of 2022 but made only one start and three substitute appearances last season, scoring one goal. Elsewhere, former Blues left-back Myles Kenlock has joined Vanarama National League Ebbsfleet United. The 26-year-old made his debut in last night's 5-0 home defeat of Cray Wanderers.

Photo: Matchday Images



Jas1980 added 11:08 - Nov 1

what a waste of 500k, plus wages -1

cooper4england added 11:13 - Nov 1

Charlton beat charlton.. That will divide fan loyalty! 2

PhilTWTD added 11:39 - Nov 1

Oops. Wigan. The Charlton of the North, as they're known. 2

BlueySwede added 12:03 - Nov 1

Hard to see Camara working his way back into contention for us, especially if we would do the incredible and reach the PL. McKenna and the club usually get things right, but to me this was an odd signing when the player was injured and had been for a long time. Probably a good player there, but you need good players on the field. 0

