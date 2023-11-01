Town or Fulham Ball Number Six in Draw

Wednesday, 1st Nov 2023 12:55

Town will be ball number six in this evening’s draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup if they beat Premier League Fulham in tonight’s fourth-round tie at Portman Road.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the tie between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Quarter-final ties will be played in the week commencing 18th December.

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw

1 - Middlesbrough

2 - Port Vale

3 - AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool

4 - Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

5 - Everton or Burnley

6 - Ipswich Town or Fulham

7 - Manchester United or Newcastle United

8 - West Ham or Arsenal





Photo: Action Images