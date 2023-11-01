Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town or Fulham Ball Number Six in Draw
Wednesday, 1st Nov 2023 12:55

Town will be ball number six in this evening’s draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup if they beat Premier League Fulham in tonight’s fourth-round tie at Portman Road.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the tie between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Quarter-final ties will be played in the week commencing 18th December.

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw
1 - Middlesbrough
2 - Port Vale
3 - AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool
4 - Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers
5 - Everton or Burnley
6 - Ipswich Town or Fulham
7 - Manchester United or Newcastle United
8 - West Ham or Arsenal


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



JewellintheTown added 13:30 - Nov 1
Its either Burnley, Man Utd or Everton written in the stars for the next round for various reasons. Burnley a replay from last season, United & Everton for players & manager links.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023