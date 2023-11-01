Tuanzebe and Walton Start as Town Change Entire XI Against Fulham
Wednesday, 1st Nov 2023 19:08
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes 11 changes from the team which beat Plymouth 3-2 at Portman Road on Saturday for this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Premier League Fulham with Axel Tuanzebe making his Blues debut at the centre of the defence and keeper Christian Walton returning to the team for the first time this season.
In front of Walton, who suffered a plantar fascia tear in pre-season, Tuanzebe is joined at the heart of the defence by Cameron Burgess with Janoi Donacien and Harry Clarke the full-backs.
Dom Ball and Jack Taylor are the central midfielders with Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko, skippering against his old club, and Marcus Harness behind striker Freddie Ladapo.
Town name a strong bench featuring Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, George Edmundson, George Hirst and Omari Hutchinson, as well as young midfielder Ryan Carr.
Fulham make eight changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.
Marek Rodak, Fode Ballo-Toure, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney, who skippers, Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Rodrigo Muniz and debutant Luc de Fougerolles all come into the team.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Clarke, Ball, Taylor, Jackson, Aluko (c), Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Edmundson, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Luongo, Baggott, Hirst, Humphreys, Carr.
Fulham: Rodak, Bassey, Wilson, Cairney (c), Ballo-Toure, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Muniz, Castagne, Lukic, De Fougerolles. Subs: Benda, Reed, Jiminez, Ream, Iwobi, Palhinha, Vinicius, Robinson, Tanton. Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan).
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Fulham by ad_wilkin
It’s cup football at Portman Road once again as Town look to go on another run to add to the FA Cup run last season that ended in defeat in a replay to Burnley.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]