Tuanzebe and Walton Start as Town Change Entire XI Against Fulham

Wednesday, 1st Nov 2023 19:08 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes 11 changes from the team which beat Plymouth 3-2 at Portman Road on Saturday for this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Premier League Fulham with Axel Tuanzebe making his Blues debut at the centre of the defence and keeper Christian Walton returning to the team for the first time this season. In front of Walton, who suffered a plantar fascia tear in pre-season, Tuanzebe is joined at the heart of the defence by Cameron Burgess with Janoi Donacien and Harry Clarke the full-backs. Dom Ball and Jack Taylor are the central midfielders with Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko, skippering against his old club, and Marcus Harness behind striker Freddie Ladapo. Town name a strong bench featuring Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, George Edmundson, George Hirst and Omari Hutchinson, as well as young midfielder Ryan Carr. Fulham make eight changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Marek Rodak, Fode Ballo-Toure, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney, who skippers, Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Rodrigo Muniz and debutant Luc de Fougerolles all come into the team. Town: Walton, Donacien, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Clarke, Ball, Taylor, Jackson, Aluko (c), Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Edmundson, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Luongo, Baggott, Hirst, Humphreys, Carr. Fulham: Rodak, Bassey, Wilson, Cairney (c), Ballo-Toure, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Muniz, Castagne, Lukic, De Fougerolles. Subs: Benda, Reed, Jiminez, Ream, Iwobi, Palhinha, Vinicius, Robinson, Tanton. Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan).

Photo: ITFC



skankerman added 19:11 - Nov 1

Still a strong looking team

Feeling confident

Up the blues 2

Scuzzer added 19:21 - Nov 1

I hope they click. 0

WeWereZombies added 19:41 - Nov 1

Will be a bit disappointing not to get a sight of Willian playing against us but something of a relief too. 0

blueboy1981 added 19:51 - Nov 1

Looks a bit of an uninterested approach to me - but Who Knows ? 0

