Jackson: Fulham Were a Level Above What We've Faced Before

Thursday, 2nd Nov 2023 10:13 Forward Kayden Jackson felt Premier League Fulham were a level above the teams Town have previously faced as the Cottagers defeated the Blues 3-1 at Portman Road last night to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in which they face an away tie at Everton. The loss was only the second by more than a single goal in manager Kieran McKenna’s time at the club, the first the 2-0 loss a Bolton in his third game in charge, and also the second of the season in all competitions. The Blues came from two goals down to beat Wolves 3-2 at home in the previous round but found the West Londoners much stiffer opposition. “It was tough game against a very good Premier League side,” Jackson said. “We’ve had some good moments in the cup this season, Wolves obviously being the standout one, and we were hoping for something similar tonight. “But I think they were just a level above what we’ve faced and, although we gave a good account of ourselves, it was a tough game against a very good team.” McKenna changed his entire XI with a number of those coming into the side, among them debutant Axel Tuanzebe and skipper-for-the-night Sone Aluko, who was making his first start of the season, short on match fitness. “It’s always going to be tough when you make so many changes and lads come into the team that haven’t had a lot of minutes,” Jackson reflected. “You look at Sone coming into the team tonight, albeit a top, top player, his lack of minutes has probably accounted for us not being able to get that final pass off. “There were a few opportunities that we had, especially in the regains, a couple of them we were perhaps too eager to get in. “It’s a good test for ourselves, especially the club, the aspirations that the club has. That’s where we want to get to and I think everyone at the club will be better for the game tonight.”

Jackson was very impressed with Fulham, who he believes were as tough as an opponent as the Blues could have faced aside from some of the top flight giants. “The best teams, they always feel like they’ve got a man extra,” he continued. “No matter how hard you work, the boys worked tirelessly and we were trying to match them but they keep the ball moving very well and use the overloads and punish you in behind. “It was a tough team to play against and probably outside of the big top six in the Premier League, it was always going to be one of the tougher ones just purely because of the style of play. “Although we’ve got good principles, they’ve clearly got some good principles themselves. It was nice to play against a team like that just to see what the other level is.” The 29-year-old had a chance in the first half after Freddie Ladapo had forced Whites keeper Marek Rodak into an error, but his shot from a tight angle was saved by the Slovak. “For a split second I thought it was in until he tipped it round the post,” Jackson recalled. “It was unfortunate. We had a few other opportunities that we didn’t quite get hold of and didn’t quite find the final pass, but on another night, the effort that we put in, we’d probably get something. “There were a few other opportunities that we didn’t quite get hold of and when we didn’t quite find the final pass. “On another night, with the effort that we put in, we’d probably get something, at least a couple more goals out of it. “I think they thoroughly deserved the win and it’s just good to come up against them and test ourselves against guys from the level above.” While the cup run is at an end, Jackson still expects the players on the fringes to get time on the pitch as the Blues go into a spell in which fixtures come thick and fast. “I think everyone knows how busy the schedule is leading into the international break and then thereafter,” he said. “The boss has just said then that before the international break and between then and January 1st, we have 13 games. “It’s going to be a squad game and we’ll all get our opportunities and hopefully when we come into the team we can take them.” And even if players aren’t in the starting XI, the five subs gives them an opportunity to be involved on a regular basis. “I think we’ve shown it over the course of the season already,” Jackson said. “A d we’re only in the early stage in the season, there are lads who have come off the bench to win games, there are lads who have come into the starting XI having not been in the starting XI the week prior and come in and won games well. “We’ve shown already that it’s going to be a massive, massive effort from the whole squad and with the schedule that’s coming up and for the rest of the season, we know it’s going to be tough, gruelling and it’s going to take everyone in the building. And that’s why we’ve got such a strong squad.” He added: “If you’re disappointed that you’re not starting or you don’t come on one week, you can’t show it, you don’t have time to be disappointed too much because you could be in the starting XI next week and be the difference-maker. “We’ve shown that a few times this season already and we work hard every day to come in and do well when we’re given the opportunity.” Last night’s game was watched by a crowd of 28,221, a figure which illustrates the feel-good factor around the club at present. “I don’t think you’d get that crowd at many other places in England in the Carabao Cup on a Wednesday night,” Jackson said. “It’s a testament to the club and the fans and how they’re supporting us. “They’ve been a massive part of what we’ve been able to achieve over the last 18 months, so it’s no surprise now. We’ve had it since the boss has come in and we know they’ll continue to back us and hopefully we can give them a few more special nights.”

