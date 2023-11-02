Young Keeper Cullum Recalled From Bury

Thursday, 2nd Nov 2023 11:29 Academy keeper Danny Cullum has been recalled from his loan spell with Isthmian North Division side Bury Town, who are managed by ex-Blues midfielder Cole Skuse. Second-year scholar Cullum, pictured left with Emmanuel Okunowo and Steven Turner, joined the West Suffolk side in the summer and has featured in every league, FA Cup and FA Trophy game so far, notably saving two penalties in a shoot-out victory over Walthamstow in the latter competition. “I would like to thank Danny for his efforts in his short time with us,” Skuse told his club’s official website. “He has learned and developed in that time and I hope that benefits his career going forward and if there is the opportunity to work with him again in the future it is one we will explore.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Wickets added 11:42 - Nov 2

Wonder why ? 0

HopefulBlue69 added 11:49 - Nov 2

Wonder if it's something to do with Walton and his performance last night. Clearly needs to be playing to get rid of rustiness but doesn't deserve to go above H.. 1

