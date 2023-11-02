London Branch Meet-Up For Rotherham Match

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Tuesday’s rearranged live-on-Sky game at Rotherham at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches over the years.

The game against the Millers, which was postponed last month due to the River Don bursting its banks, kicks off at 8pm.

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.





Photo: Action Images