Burgess: Wembley Appearance a Great Experience

Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 06:00 Town defender Cameron Burgess followed in some famous family footsteps – those of his grandfather – when he represented Australia at Wembley recently. Unfortunately, he was unable to repeat what his mother’s father, former goalkeeper Campbell Forsyth, achieved in his senior international debut when he lined up for Scotland against England back in April 1964 in front of more than 133,000 fans at Hampden Park, Alan Gilzean's goal earning the hosts a 1-0 win. Aberdeen-born Burgess was making only his second appearance for his adopted country but was on the losing side after Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins’s goal separated the sides in a friendly fixture. His grandfather, who passed away at the age of 86 three years ago, played for St Mirren, Kilmarnock, where he won the Scottish title and played in the European Cup against Real Madrid, and Southampton, with whom he won promotion to England’s top flight, and as well as winning four full international caps he also represented Scotland at U23 level. Burgess said: “It was a special occasion, my first chance to play at Wembley and very enjoyable. My fiancée, who lives with me in Ipswich, was there along with my parents, who flew over from Australia, and some family members who came down from Scotland. It was nice to have everyone there.” Asked if he was pleased with his performance, Burgess added: “Obviously you’re not best pleased when you don’t win the game, but we were playing against top opposition and I thought we did ourselves proud. “I felt we probably did enough to get ourselves something from the game in the end, so there was a feeling of pride to go with the frustration of losing. All in all, it was a great experience. “It was a completely different game to what I have been used to, different styles and things like that, but a game of football is a game of football at the end of the day, isn’t it? “We knew we were playing against some superstars, that’s for sure, but we gave them the same amount of respect we give the guys we play against in the Championship every week, who are also top players. It was a nice occasion but just another game really.” Was he extra nervous given the occasion and the size of the crowd? “No, not really, to be honest.” he explained. “I guess it was a case of not having a lot to lose since we were playing against top opposition. “It was a great chance to test ourselves and I think it was more a feeling of excitement than being nervous before the game. It was something I was really looking forward to and I’m pleased and proud to say I did it.” Burgess was asked if he now felt a part of the Australian squad and he replied: “It’s a good group and I love being there alongside a great set of lads and coaches. It’s a great environment to be in and I loved every minute we were in camp. “But at the same time your spot in the squad is not just handed to you. You have to earn it and I know I will have to keep performing well at club level, which is what gets you into the national squad. You can’t rest on your laurels; you must keep working hard at club level.” Town face the prospect of both Burgess and fellow countryman Massimo Luongo missing vital league games if they are selected by Australia for the forthcoming Asian Cup tournament, which is being hosted by holders Qatar and will run from 12 January to 10 February next year, with 24 teams taking part. The Aussies won the competition for the first and only time in 2015 when it was played on home soil. Luongo, then a Tottenham player but playing regularly on loan at Swindon, made a huge impact, not only netting in his country’s 4-1 win over Kuwait in the opening game of the tournament and named man of the match, but also scoring the first goal in the 2-1 win over South Korea in the final, which saw him receive the tournament’s most valuable player award. Luongo’s performances for Town have seen him recalled to the Australia squad and there must be a strong possibility that they will call up both he and Burgess for the Asian Cup finals that will see them take on India, Syria and Uzbekistan on 13, 18 and 23 January respectively, with the top two advancing to the knockout phase. As things stand, if they are named in the Australian squad, they could be unavailable for as many as five Championship games – at home to Sunderland, Rotherham and West Bromwich Albion, and away at Leicester and Preston – but Burgess is not even thinking about that yet. He added: “It’s something I am aware of but it’s still a good couple of months away and there are a hell of a lot of games to play for Ipswich first. It’s not something I have given too much thought to, to be honest. “I know there’s another international break coming up soon but, like I say, there are a lot of club games still to play before January. That’s what I am going to be focused on at the moment and until the time comes.”

Photo: Reuters



