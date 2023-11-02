Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 16 - Craig Forrest

Thursday, 2nd Nov 2023 21:33 The 16th edition of Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Craig Forrest speaking to the show from Canada is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Forrest, a member of the Town team which claimed the Second Division title in 1991/92 to win promotion to the newly-formed Premier League, joins host Mark Murphy, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham. The Canadian international talks about that season, playing in the Premier League, his current career in the media and a certain afternoon at Old Trafford. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christmas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here, where you can also buy merchandise. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: TWTD



