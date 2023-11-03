Morsy Omitted From Egypt Overseas List

Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 10:00 Town skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of a nine-man list of overseas players set to be called up by Egypt for their November fixtures, which appears to reduce the chance of the midfielder being involved in the Africa Cup of Nations early next year. The Pharaohs face Djibouti on 16th November and Sierra Leone three days later in 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Morsy’s omission would seem to decrease the Town captain’s chances of being included in the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in the Ivory Coast during January and February and would force him to miss a number of Blues matches. Town could lose a number of players in that period with Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo, Australia, and Elkan Baggott, Indonesia, potentially playing at the AFC Asian Cup during the same period. The nine listed by Egypt are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Trabzonspor winger Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan, midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who plays for Al-Wakrah SC Ittihad, Jeddah midfielder Tarek Hamed, Khaleej FC striker Mohamed Sherif, Eintracht Frankfurt winger Omar Marmoush, Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed and Pendikspor forward Ahmed 'Kouka' Hassan. Morsy won his first Egypt caps in five years in September but having been named in the overseas list last month was left out of the final squad.

Photo: NURPHOTO



MK1 added 10:23 - Nov 3

Good news for us. Sorry for Sam, but we need him and the others over the season. 1

runningout added 10:34 - Nov 3

not sure how adequate the Egypt selection process is. But heyho!! 0

ITFC4EVA1970 added 10:49 - Nov 3

They must have some fantastic midfield players if Super Sam can't even make the squad ! Their loss is our gain! Great news IMO. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:18 - Nov 3

Tough one for Sam. Regardless, he/we will know by December if he will be going to the Africa Cup Of Nations and suspect if he does get picked, we will splash cash in January to have cover for his position as losing him for an extended period is not viable as we saw when he was suspended. Dilemma for Sam too as if he does go and we do recruit that way, he might even struggle to get back in here, which sounds unthinkable and unbelievable.....but that is football, ask Christian Walton! 0

