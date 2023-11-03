Morsy Omitted From Egypt Overseas List
Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 10:00
Town skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of a nine-man list of overseas players set to be called up by Egypt for their November fixtures, which appears to reduce the chance of the midfielder being involved in the Africa Cup of Nations early next year.
The Pharaohs face Djibouti on 16th November and Sierra Leone three days later in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Morsy’s omission would seem to decrease the Town captain’s chances of being included in the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in the Ivory Coast during January and February and would force him to miss a number of Blues matches.
Town could lose a number of players in that period with Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo, Australia, and Elkan Baggott, Indonesia, potentially playing at the AFC Asian Cup during the same period.
The nine listed by Egypt are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Trabzonspor winger Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan, midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who plays for Al-Wakrah SC Ittihad, Jeddah midfielder Tarek Hamed, Khaleej FC striker Mohamed Sherif, Eintracht Frankfurt winger Omar Marmoush, Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed and Pendikspor forward Ahmed 'Kouka' Hassan.
Morsy won his first Egypt caps in five years in September but having been named in the overseas list last month was left out of the final squad.
Photo: NURPHOTO
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Fulham by ad_wilkin
It’s cup football at Portman Road once again as Town look to go on another run to add to the FA Cup run last season that ended in defeat in a replay to Burnley.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Rotherham United by ad_wilkin
Town are back on Sky with a Friday night fixture against Rotherham.
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]