U18s Host Millwall

Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 10:11

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Millwall at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues’ previous two PDL2 South home fixtures have been high-scoring affairs, last week’s 6-4 defeat of Colchester, which was 5-4 at half-time, and the 7-0 hammering of QPR at the end of September.

Town are currently fifth in the division, two points ahead of the Lions in seventh but with the South Londoners having played two fewer matches.





Photo: Action Images