McKenna: Burns Back Out on the Grass
Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 10:22
Blues boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that wideman Wes Burns is back out on the grass following his shoulder injury.
Burns suffered the knock while away with Wales during the October international break, falling awkwardly early on during the 4-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Fears that the 28-year-old might require surgery were allayed by a visit to a specialist and McKenna, speaking after Wednesday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham, says the winger, one of only two players currently out injured along with fellow Welshman Lee Evans, who underwent a knee operation last month, is moving in the right direction.
“Wes and Lee are the only two now, everyone’s come through tonight, so that’s a massive positive,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be stronger going into Saturday.
“Wes is doing OK, he’s out on the grass, obviously nowhere near doing contact or anything like that yet, but he’s running, he’s touching the ball, so he’s making good progress.”
McKenna previously said that the former Fleetwood man should be back in contention after the November international break.
