McKenna: Burns Back Out on the Grass

Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 10:22 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that wideman Wes Burns is back out on the grass following his shoulder injury. Burns suffered the knock while away with Wales during the October international break, falling awkwardly early on during the 4-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar at the Cardiff City Stadium. Fears that the 28-year-old might require surgery were allayed by a visit to a specialist and McKenna, speaking after Wednesday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham, says the winger, one of only two players currently out injured along with fellow Welshman Lee Evans, who underwent a knee operation last month, is moving in the right direction. “Wes and Lee are the only two now, everyone’s come through tonight, so that’s a massive positive,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be stronger going into Saturday. “Wes is doing OK, he’s out on the grass, obviously nowhere near doing contact or anything like that yet, but he’s running, he’s touching the ball, so he’s making good progress.” McKenna previously said that the former Fleetwood man should be back in contention after the November international break.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MK1 added 10:24 - Nov 3

We need you back Wes, but not at any cost. Come back when !00% fit. Good news starting to filter through again. 1

rgp1 added 10:27 - Nov 3

Good news not sure about the wording of the headline lol 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:32 - Nov 3

Guess that’s one method of recovery lol 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 10:33 - Nov 3

I thought with that headline he'd done a stopover in Amsterdam 1

Rimsy added 10:48 - Nov 3

Medicinal purposes obviously. 0

JewellintheTown added 10:54 - Nov 3

Wasn't sure from the title if he was telling on his team mates, getting high or training on the pitch. Maybe a combo of all three? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments