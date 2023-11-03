Williamson in Scotland U19s Squad

Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 15:51

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson has been named in the Scotland U19s squad for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying round group games in Bulgaria later this month.

The Scots, who are coached by former St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder Billy Stark, face the hosts on Wednesday 15th November in Varna, then Andorra three days later in Albena, before they take on Serbia back in Varna on Tuesday 21st November.

The winners of the group and second-placed side advance to the elite round with the finals taking place next summer in Northern Ireland.

Williamson, 17, has previously won three caps at U19 level, the most recent in last month’s 2-0 friendly defeat to the Republic of Ireland at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

Scotland U19s: Alfie Bavidge, Aberdeen (On loan at Kelty Hearts), Josh Dede Celtic, Johnny Emerson Newcastle United, Mitchel Frame Celtic, Louis Jackson Manchester United, Daniel Kelly Celtic, Jack Kingdon Manchester United, Magnus MacKenzie Celtic, Rory Mahady Leeds United, Charlie McArthur Newcastle United, Lennon Miller Motherwell, Ryan Oné Sheffield United, Dylan Reid Crystal Palace, Bailey Rice Rangers, Malachi Sharpe Manchester United, Dylan Smith Ross County, Bobby Wales Kilmarnock (On loan at Alloa Athletic), David Watson Kilmarnock, Woody Williamson Ipswich Town, Rory Wilson Aston Villa.





Photo: Matchday Images