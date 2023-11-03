Camara Sidelined For at Least Three Months
Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 16:02
On-loan Blues midfielder Panutche Camara has been ruled out for at least three months with the hamstring injury he suffered during Charlton’s 3-2 victory at Wigan on Tuesday.
Camara, 26, who returned to action a fortnight ago after eight games out with a foot knock, lasted 10 minutes before leaving the field, visibly upset.
“It’s not good so there’s no point dressing it up,” Addicks manager Michael Appleton told his club’s official website.
“It’s going to be at least three months and obviously I feel for Pan. He’s worked ever so hard to get himself in a position to play and you can see the ability that he’s got.
“He covers the ground very well and you could argue that he’s almost quicker with the ball than he is without the ball.
“He’s had issues in the past with his hamstring and he’s not had a great time of it with injuries over the last couple of years.”
Camara, who is with Charlton until the end of the season, is out of contract with Town in the summer but with the club having an option for a further year.
The former Plymouth man joined the Blues for £500,000 in the summer of 2022 but made only one start and three substitute appearances last season due to a succession of injuries, scoring one goal.
