Camara Sidelined For at Least Three Months

Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 16:02 On-loan Blues midfielder Panutche Camara has been ruled out for at least three months with the hamstring injury he suffered during Charlton’s 3-2 victory at Wigan on Tuesday. Camara, 26, who returned to action a fortnight ago after eight games out with a foot knock, lasted 10 minutes before leaving the field, visibly upset. “It’s not good so there’s no point dressing it up,” Addicks manager Michael Appleton told his club’s official website. “It’s going to be at least three months and obviously I feel for Pan. He’s worked ever so hard to get himself in a position to play and you can see the ability that he’s got. “He covers the ground very well and you could argue that he’s almost quicker with the ball than he is without the ball. “He’s had issues in the past with his hamstring and he’s not had a great time of it with injuries over the last couple of years.” Camara, who is with Charlton until the end of the season, is out of contract with Town in the summer but with the club having an option for a further year. The former Plymouth man joined the Blues for £500,000 in the summer of 2022 but made only one start and three substitute appearances last season due to a succession of injuries, scoring one goal.

Photo: Matchday Images



hammo56 added 16:17 - Nov 3

Plymouth really sold us a pup when they let us have Camara. Guess a bit of revenge for the Mariner transfer all those years ago. -3

Linkboy13 added 16:51 - Nov 3

Really terrible bad luck for the lad was looking forward to seeing him play in a blue shirt when we signed him. Having three operations on the same injury is never a good sign it can have adverse effects on other parts. The problem is the team is moving forward ability wise so we probably won't see him in a blue shirt. 0

therein61 added 16:58 - Nov 3

This is a very good player that is very unfortunate with injuries and will not i'm afraid feature in our 1st x1 in the future(and we've had one or two in the recent past) maybe time to let him go in the new year i feel sorry for the guy but it's just not going to happen for him here. 0

