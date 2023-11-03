Memorial Garden to Open Ahead of Swansea Match
Friday, 3rd Nov 2023 18:33
The memorial garden at the corner of the Sir Alf Ramsey and Cobbold Stands is to officially open on Saturday 11th November ahead of the game against Swansea City.
The extensive work to the pitch which took place over the summer meant the ashes of fans interred at Portman Road were relocated to the new garden, which will act as an area where supporters can remember lost loved ones. It will be open for visitors both on matchdays and during the week.
The official opening will take place a week on Saturday with a private service for the families of those whose ashes were moved conducted by club chaplain, Reverend Canon Kevan McCormack.
Relatives will have the opportunity to lay individual flowers in memory of their loved ones, while the names of those now interred in the memorial garden will be engraved onto its planters in the weeks to come.
Following the service and a period of private reflection for relatives, fans are invited to visit the garden from 1pm.
“The memorial garden at Portman Road has been an important project for the football club over the last few months and we are delighted to be able to officially open it next weekend,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club site.
“The design is a beautiful one and something we can be very proud of as a club, so we are looking forward to welcoming the families of those whose ashes were previously interred at the stadium for next weekend’s service.”
Poppy wreaths will be laid in the garden ahead of the game with Swansea, which is Town’s dedicated Remembrance fixture.
Once the garden is open, the club will offer supporters the chance to purchase engraved bricks within it featuring the names of loved ones they wish to remember.
Photo: Action Images
