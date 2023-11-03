Supporters Club Looking For Passionate Fans to Join Committee



The ITFC Supporters Club is looking for passionate Town fans to join their executive committee. The Supporters club held its AGM on Monday 23rd October during which Lauren Brunning and Baz Morgan-Smith were elected to the committee. They join chair Mandy Garner, vice-chair Nathan Parris, treasurer Linda Byford, Teresa Swallow and Sam Bishop on the main team. Morgan-Smith has taken over as interim secretary following the retirement of Trish Clarke and Brunning as branches leader. Nicky Martin has also retired. After the AGM, Town chief operating officer Luke Werhun, director of venue Stuart Cox and director of media and communications Marcus Nash led a question and answer session and were joined for the latter part by head of operations Richard Carpenter. The panel answered a variety of wide ranging questions about the club and the session was a great success. The Supporters Club is now looking for additional support at committee level as outlined on their Facebook group or following the X/Twitter account, @ITSCofficial. Join our executive committee!



If you’re interested, give us a message! #ITFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/KfRiJUjQMQ — ITFC Supporters Club (Official) (@ITSCofficial) November 2, 2023

Photo: Action Images



Help added 18:49 - Nov 3

Well the requirements exclude at least half the people on here as talent is required and not the sort seen on Saturday night shows on the TV. I include myself in that statement as the dedication is there but sadly lacking the other. 0

