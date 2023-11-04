Burgess and Clarke Start at Birmingham

Saturday, 4th Nov 2023 14:15

Town make two changes from the team which beat Plymouth 3-2 last week with Cameron Burgess and Harry Clarke coming into the starting XI.

Clarke replaces Brandon Williams at right-back, the on-loan Manchester United man having been suffering with a minor illness this week.

Burgess takes over from George Edmundson at the heart of the defence alongside Luke Woolfenden.

Axel Tuanzebe, who made his debut in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in the week, and Cameron Humphreys are among the subs.

Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney, looking for his first win since taking over following three defeats, makes four changes from the team which lost 3-1 at Southampton last weekend.

Koji Miyoshi, Ethan Laird, Jay Stansfield and the previously suspended Juninho Bacuna come into the team for Manny Longelo, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Siriki Dembele and Krystian Bielik, who all drop to the bench.

Birmingham City: Ruddy, Laird, Drameh, Sanderson (c), Aiwu, Bacuna, James, Sunjic, Burke, Stansfield, Miyoshi. Subs: Etheridge, Roberts, Bielik, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Gardner, Longelo, Long, Hogan.

Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Taylor, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).





Photo: Matchday Images