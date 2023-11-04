Birmingham City 2-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 4th Nov 2023 17:09 Sub Marcus Harness scored twice as the Blues came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Birmingham City, extending their club record unbeaten league away run to 16 matches. The home side took the lead in the 13th minute via Jay Stansfield and were the better side in the first half, however, the Blues improved after the break, but went two behind on 51 when Cameron Burgess diverted a cross into his own net. Town looked set for the first away defeat of the season until Harness came off the bench to net on 79 and 89 to claim a point with another sub Dane Scarlett playing a part in both goals. Town made two changes from the team which beat Plymouth 3-2 last week with Burgess and Harry Clarke coming into the starting XI. Clarke replaced Brandon Williams at right-back, the on-loan Manchester United man having suffered with a minor illness this week. Burgess took over from George Edmundson at the heart of the defence alongside Luke Woolfenden. Axel Tuanzebe, who made his debut in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in the week, and Cameron Humphreys, who came on as a sub in that game, were among the subs. Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney, who had lost his previous three games since controversially taking over from John Eustace, made four changes from the team which lost 3-1 at Southampton last weekend. Koji Miyoshi, Ethan Laird, returning from two months out with a hamstring injury, Jay Stansfield and the previously suspended Juninho Bacuna came into the team for Manny Longelo, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Siriki Dembele and Krystian Bielik, who all dropped to the bench. As rain fell steadily, the game was preceded by a minute’s silence and the Last Post with the game Birmingham’s Remembrance Day fixture. Both teams wore black armbands. Omari Hutchinson was lucky to escape without being shown a yellow card within the first 30 seconds of the start having slid in and sent Cody Drameh flying on halfway. Referee Leigh Doughty felt a talking-to was sufficient and the on-loan Chelsea man made his apologies to the Birmingham left-back, who earlier in the season had been the sub who was subbed at half-time for Leeds at Portman Road after only 31 minutes on the field. The home side saw most of the ball in the early stages but without threatening until the ninth minute when Bacuna unleashed a shot from30 yards which caught Burgess and flew only just past Vaclav Hladky’s right post. Town had started slowly and in the 14th minute Birmingham went in front. Bacuna brought the ball forward to the edge of the area to the left before mishitting a shot which split two defenders and reached Jay Stansfield on the edge of the six-yard box. Hladky came to claim but Stansfield beat him to it and then shot on the turn into the net. It was only the third goal Town had conceded away from home this season and the first in a first half. Having gone in front, the Midlanders continued to put the Blues under pressure but with Town just about preventing them from creating another opening. Town were struggling to play their way out from the back due to Birmingham’s press and on 21, after the Blues had again been forced to give away possession in their own half, Miyoshi struck a deflected shot which looped into Hladky’s arms. A minute later, George Hirst was sent away into space on the Town left but with the linesman raising his flag. The striker in any case sent his shot well beyond home keeper John Ruddy’s left post. On 25, Burgess got his name in referee Doughty’s book following a foul on Birmingham skipper Dion Anderson after a long throw from the left, although it looked as if his frustrated remonstrations with the official were what led to the yellow card.

Two minutes later, Town should have levelled. Skipper Sam Morsy sent over a free-kick from the right, Burgess nodded back across goal to an unmarked Nathan Broadhead, who volleyed wide when he will feel he should have hit the target at the very least. As Birmingham keeper Ruddy prepared to take the goal-kick, Birmingham defender Emanuel Aiwu was booked for an earlier infringement. Stansfield shot over on the turn from 25 yards in the 35th minute with the Blues still struggling to get on top with the Birmingham press still disrupting their passing out from the back. Three minutes later, however, the Blues almost levelled out of nothing. Chaplin spotted Ruddy off his line fully 40 yards out on the left and looped an effort which was dipping under the bar until the keeper got back to tip it over for a Town corner. Following the flag-kick, the Blues put the home side under their first spell of pressure of the game, although without creating any further danger. However, Town ended the half defending once again and deserved to be behind at the break having never really got going in the first half. Birmingham had been in charge for most of the period but with the goal and Bacuna’s early shot wide their only real chances. Despite the disappointing overall display, the Blues might well have got on terms via Broadhead’s volley, and had looked dangerous from set pieces, and Chaplin’s audacious looping effort. However, Town went in knowing they would need to put in an improved display after the break. As rain fell even harder than earlier in the afternoon, the Blues started on the front foot and three minutes after the restart looked to have a decent shout for a penalty when Hirst was knocked over by Sanderson as he looked to take a bouncing ball past the defender. However, referee Doughty wasn’t interested, much to Hirst’s frustration. A minute later, Hutchinson took the ball round the outside of his man on the right of the area and took a tumble. Again referee Doughty wasn’t interested but Drameh was booked for waving an imaginary yellow card in an attempt to get Hutchinson cautioned. The Blues had been on top in the opening minutes of the half, but in the 51st minute Birmingham doubled their lead. Bacuna sent over a teasing low cross from the left and Burgess slid in and inadvertently guided the ball into the right corner of Hladky’s net. The goal was a big blow to Town, who had started the second half positively, looking much better than they had in the first period. They maintained that improvement despite the second goal but didn’t create an opening until the 58th minute when Woolfenden’s excellent pass played Broadhead in on the edge of the area but after the Welshman had taken the pass down, Aiwu took it away from him for a Town corner. Birmingham began to threaten again and Hladky made a sharp save having closed down Oliver Burke as the on-loan Werder Bremen man hit a first-time effort from Stansfield’s right-wing cross. On the hour, Hladky was quickly off his line to claim ahead of Stansfield, sliding across the sodden turf to claim. Three minutes later, Ruddy tipped Davis’s cross-shot from the left over the bar, then from the corner Chaplin’s header was also saved by the one-time Norwich keeper. As the game moved into its final 20 minutes, Town went agonisingly close to pulling a goal back. After Birmingham had been caught in possession in their final third, Town interchanged neatly before Broadhead teed-up Chaplin, whose shot as Laird slid in, was diverted wide by Ruddy’s toe. From the corner, the ball eventually landed at Luongo’s feet eight yards out but the Australian’s shot was forced wide by a defender. Soon after, Town made four changes, swapping Hirst, Chaplin, Luongo and Broadhead for Freddie Ladapo, Scarlett, Jack Taylor and Harness, while Birmingham switched Burke and Jordan James for Siriki Dembele and Krystian Bielik. On 78, the home side replaced Laird for Longelo. Within a minute of that change, the Blues pulled a goal back. Clarke found Scarlett on the left and the on-loan Spurs man did well to beat his man then cut back to Ladapo. The striker’s shot was blocked but Harness was on hand to slam home the rebound, his third goal of the season and second in two matches. Having extended their record of scoring in every match to 33 games, the Blues set about looking for an equaliser. On 83, Bielik was yellow-carded for pulling back Scarlett on halfway, then following the free-kick, the on-loan Tottenham man shot from the left of the box but Ruddy got down to his right to save. Two minutes later Birmingham replaced Miyoshi for Jutkiewicz and Stansfield for Marc Roberts, then on 87 Town replaced Davis with Humphreys. Two minutes later, the Blues levelled. Scarlett, who played a great ball down the right for Hutchinson, who crossed to the far post. The ball was diverted into the air by a defender and Harness smashed a superb volley into the corner of the net from 10 yards sending the Town fans behind the goal wild. The equaliser and the fourth official indicated seven additional minutes gave the Blues players and fans hope that they could complete what at around the hour mark had looked an unlikely victory. Taylor slammed a shot from just outside the area into Ruddy’s midriff as Town looked the more likely scorers of the game’s fifth goal. But the Blues weren’t able to find the goal which would have grabbed all three points before referee Doughty’s whistle. Having been 2-0 down, the Blues will be delighted to have fought back to claim a point - and maintain an unbeaten away record which goes back to February in all competitions and January in the league - after a much-improved second half display. Burgess’s unfortunate own goal gave Town a mountain to climb but this side has shown on numerous occasions now that it never knows when it’s beaten and in the end a draw was probably a fair result with Ruddy much the busier of the two keepers. Harness will rightly grab the headlines, particularly for his brilliant second goal, but Scarlett for the first time showed why manager McKenna was so keen to bring him to Portman Road and Hutchinson was an ever-present danger down the right. The result - 2-2 as it was when the sides last met at St Andrew's in 2018 when Birmingham came from 2-0 behind - sees the Blues remain second, now four points behind leaders Leicester and seven ahead of Leeds in third ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Rotherham, Town’s game in hand on everyone else in the top division. Birmingham City: Ruddy, Laird, Drameh, Sanderson (c), Aiwu, Bacuna, James (Bielik 73), Sunjic, Burke (Dembele 73), Stansfield (Roberts 85), Miyoshi (Jutkiewicz 85). Unused: Etheridge, Gardner, Longelo, Long, Hogan. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis (Humphreys 87), Morsy (c), Luongo (Taylor 72), Hutchinson, Chaplin (Scarlett 72), Broadhead (Harness 72), Hirst (Ladapo 72). Unused: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Jackson. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire). Att: 20,940 (Town: 1,970).

Miaow added 17:10 - Nov 4

Marcus Harness has such beautiful eyes. I could gaze into them all day long. 11

ImAbeliever added 17:10 - Nov 4

Quality result - Harness that power. 7

Help added 17:14 - Nov 4

I think all of our players should look to start Brazilian Ju Jitsu if that helps MH play like that. Well done Marcus. 10

Macedonian_Gerrard added 17:16 - Nov 4

didn't enjoy that performance from once, but magic marcus saved our bacon a bit there. would've been a travesty if birmingham got all 3 points they really weren't much cop.



with that being said & in the grand scheme of things, a draw on the road in wet horrible conditions against an established championship side given we were 2 down at 75 odd mins in makes me happy. onto the next one COYB 14

BlueRuin69 added 17:16 - Nov 4

That could be a massive point Coyb! Harness has been brilliant this season! This team is never beaten. 6

warksonwater added 17:17 - Nov 4

Miaow: as a man I have to say I do prefer him for his footballing prowess lol! 1

fistpumpfury added 17:17 - Nov 4

Harness has earned his starting place from now on. The team were “found out” by Rooney and his team today, especially the first half. However, a well deserved point from what was always going to be a tough one. UPPA TOWEN… 1

Broadbent23 added 17:17 - Nov 4

Forward to adversity a good example today. First half looks like Birmingham pinned us back. Half time talk gave us a kick up the backside. But our great subs did enough to salvage a good point. I think the rest of this season will be like a cup final. Good effort in the end. Keep up the pressure Town. 3

Gforce added 17:18 - Nov 4

And it's Hi Ho Marcus Harness..........

A poor first half by our usual high standards, but an excellent second half comeback,thoughly deserved the draw and could easily have nicked it at the end.

35 points from 14 games,with a game in hand,an amazing start ,there can't be a single fan not happy with that.



4

hello66 added 17:19 - Nov 4

Boys done well ! From 2-0 down … shows they’ve got a little bit of never give up, never give in ! How crucial is that one point going to be at the end of the season?



I love this team ….. and Manager 6

TimmyH added 17:21 - Nov 4

Really feels like a win, second best for most of the game (certainly 1st half) but some real resilience being shown by the squad. Nice brace by Harness whom has really played a sub roll for sometime after his lean spell of 2023. We really are getting as much points as possible in these marginal games (as McK stated in one of his earlier interviews).



Now for a good performance and hopefully a win against Rotherham (just to cheese Leeds off). Hard luck Rooney :) 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:21 - Nov 4

Poor first half, where we looked very ordinary. Much better second. We've got so used to winning a point almost seems a bit disappointing, but in the circumstances, I'll gladly take it! 1

Lightningboy added 17:22 - Nov 4

Phewww!...but blimey,what on earth happened in the first half?..worst we've played all year...think Harness has been brilliant last few games & probably deserves a starting place now. 4

SpiritOfJohn added 17:24 - Nov 4

Good point after another slow start. Marcus Harness has found his shooting boots again and must be knocking on the door for a recall to the starting line up. But who will he replace - Broadhead or Chaplin? Tricky one for the manager. 2

johnwarksshorts added 17:25 - Nov 4

We're never beaten, we keep going, keep giving 100% til that whistle blows. Our subs were incredible especially Scarlett and Harness. Another great away support with nearly 2000. 6

Suffolkboy added 17:27 - Nov 4

What super subs ,what great motivation ,what determination and what spirit we now see from ITFC !

KM will be absolutely delighted at the wonderful efforts : and WE can all reflect on the intelligent judgements in bringing young talent to our Club . Scarlett and Hutchison draw attention with their inventive skills,but KM and co are educating,coaching and teaching them how to be both team members and contributors .

We do have a selfless ,motivated , united bunch representing us on the pitch ( again ) !

Fantastic boys !

COYB 4

Davidwb20 added 17:35 - Nov 4

Glad to wipe that smile off Rooney’s face! First half not so good. Second half inspirational subs namely Harness & Scarlett. COYB’s never say die attitude got us through. 2

therein61 added 17:41 - Nov 4

Substitutions saved the day what a squad of never say die players we are lucky to have we will take the point and move on credit to the travelling support in awful weather. 2

Billericay12 added 17:45 - Nov 4

The female commentator on ifollow got right on my t*ts ! A game Birmingham deserved to win she said at the end !!!

Yes, they pressed us hard in the first half and were effective in stopping us playing our usual game and then found themselves 2-0 up from a scuffed shot that Stansfield intercepted and a Burgess own goal. 2nd half was totally different. We bossed the game and had many more chances and were pushing for a winner at the end. With 68% possession, more attempts on goal and more on target I don’t know how she reached that conclusion. Anyway a good point on the road, a great comeback and still well clear of third place. If we just average 1.5 points until the end of the season we would finish on 82. COYB 2

Europablue added 17:50 - Nov 4

Three not great performances and three decent results considering. KM has got us grinding out results even when playing poor and having a lot of bad luck. 0

blueboy1981 added 17:56 - Nov 4

As predicted, we and our weakness are being sussed out by the opposition Teams !

However a point away is never a bad point, and thankfully we gained that eventually, and from the brink.

Well Done All for that.

We need to sort the Defence tho’ - or else - because it’s getting tougher, and we cannot keep relying on getting 3 Goals to Win a Match - it won’t always happen !! 1

RobsonWark added 17:57 - Nov 4

Billericay I agree about the female commentator. She was annoying and talking so much c**p throughout the match. Without sounding like a misogynist, women should not be commentating on men's matches. At least...she should not be. 1

Sefton_Blue added 17:59 - Nov 4

At the game today and it was a really poor performance. The game changed with the substitutions with Scarlett in particular shining and Harness took both of his goal well, especially the second. We have dodged one there 0

RobsonWark added 18:02 - Nov 4

Blueboy our weakness is Wolfenden. Every time someone in front of him has a shot he never stands up to it. He always turns his back on the ball. "Running Towards Adversity" is supposed to be our motto but he whimpers out every time. And when does he ever close down a player? He lets them run at him and runs beside them all the time. Hopefully Axel can get match fit and do a better job. 0

Page:

1

