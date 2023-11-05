Tractor Girls at Cardiff in FAWNL Cup

Sunday, 5th Nov 2023 08:57 Ipswich Town Women face Cardiff City in the FAWNL Cup second round at the Amdani Hi Arena this afternoon (1pm KO). The Tractor Girls defeated Billericay Town 4-2 at the AGL Arena in round one a month ago. The visit to Cardiff is the first of two cup matches in eight days with the Blues travelling to take on Northampton Town in the Women’s FA Cup next Sunday. Town have already beaten Cardiff once this season, a hard-fought 3-2 victory on the opening day of the season in which Megan Wearing netted a winner deep into injury time. “Two cup games, at Ipswich we love a good cup run, so we’re hoping that this week and next week we get good results,” Wearing said. Recalling the game at the beginning of the season and her late, late goal, she added: “It was a long-awaited for goal. Hopefully we don’t need a 12th minute of injury time winner from the centre-half. “Hopefully it’s a bit more simpler and straightforward. Good to be back, great memories there and hopefully we’ll go out and have a dominant performance.” Wearing is back with the squad having taken her Scotland U19s caps tally to seven as she skippered her side in three UEFA Women’s U19 EURO 2024 round one qualifying games in Albania at the end of last month. The Scotland youngsters finished bottom of the group having been beaten 6-2 by Iceland, 2-0 by Serbia and 2-1 by Belarus. “It was a good time away,” she reflected. “We didn’t get to qualify unfortunately but had a good two weeks away with the girls. Great to captain them and get some experience of playing football in a beautiful country. “It’s a real honour just to be selected by the coach, to acknowledge that you’ve got that talent within you and for the girls to respect you. “Half my family’s Scottish, half my family’s English but all of them were proud, it was a super-proud moment for me.”



Photo: ITFC



